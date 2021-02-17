Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,043 in the last 365 days.

Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported February 9, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Oscar Hernandez (age 47) Central Falls, RI P1-2021-0414A

On February 9, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Oscar Hernandez with four counts of first-degree child molestation and three counts of second-degree child molestation.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket on diverse dates between September 1, 2015 and August 31, 2016. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on March 3, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Elder Duarte (age 23) Providence, RI P1-2021-0415ADV

On February 9, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Elder Duarte with one count of first-degree sexual assault, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of domestic simple assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on October 30, 2020.The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on March 3, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

Nigel Nichols (age 35) ACI, Cranston, RI P1-2021-0413AG

On February 9, 2021, the Providence County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Nigel Nichols with one count of murder, one count of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in death, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, three counts of discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence resulting in injury, one count of discharge of a firearm from a motor vehicle, and one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence sometime on October 2, 2011. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is currently serving multiple life sentences at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) for a 2009 double murder. He will be scheduled for arraignment in Providence County Superior Court at a future date.

###

You just read:

Interim Report of the Providence County Grand Jury (Reported February 9, 2021)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.