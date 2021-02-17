Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 208,044 in the last 365 days.

Jackson, Nashville Supreme Court Buildings To Remain Closed Wednesday, February 17

The Jackson Supreme Court Building and the Nashville Supreme Court Building will both remain closed on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, due to continued inclement weather.  These closures include the Appellate Court Clerk's Office in both buildings. E-Filing will remain available. In addition, questions may be directed to the Knoxville Appellate Court Clerk's Office at (865) 594-6700.  Oral arguments for the Court of Appeals Western Section and Court of Criminal Appeals Eastern Section scheduled to be held virtually will proceed as planned.

The Administrative Office of the Courts will be open and working virtually, unless an update affecting all state employees in Middle Tennessee is announced at a later time.

You just read:

Jackson, Nashville Supreme Court Buildings To Remain Closed Wednesday, February 17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.