CFO Jimmy Patronis Announces Arrest of Miami Insurance Agent in Identity Theft Fraud Scheme MIAMI – Today, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis announced the arrest of Daniela Chacon Labrador of Hialeah on multiple charges, including allegedly stealing personal account information to file false insurance applications. Labrador, a licensed life and health insurance agent, used the applications to collect more than $1,700 in commissions from the Combine Insurance Company of America. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “Fraud continues to be a major problem in our state as it impacts the financial well-being of the victim and inflates insurance rates for all Floridians. Having a trusted financial advisor like your insurance agent allegedly steal your banking data and create false information for their own personal gain is inexcusable. I appreciate the dedication of my fraud detectives to hold fraudsters like this accountable, and we'll continue working aggressively to fight the type of fraud that impacts consumers' insurance rates." An investigation conducted by CFO Patronis’ Bureau of Insurance Fraud detectives revealed that Labrador created and submitted applications for three accident/Illness insurance policies using falsified and fictitious information and the bank account information stolen from a client. As a result of the scheme, Labrador received approximately $1,789 in commissions from Combine Insurance Company of America, to which she was not entitled. Daniela Chacon Labrador surrendered on February 12, 2021 and was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail. She is charged with organized scheme to defraud, false and fraudulent insurance application, criminal usage of personal identifying information, and grand theft, all 3rd degree felonies. If convicted, she faces up to 40 years in prison. Individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty. In a separate action, the Department has revoked Labrador's license. ### About CFO Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis is a statewide elected official and a member of Florida’s Cabinet who oversees the Department of Financial Services. CFO Patronis works each day to fight insurance fraud, support Florida’s firefighters, and ensure the state’s finances are stable to support economic growth in the state. Follow the activities of the Department on Facebook (FLDFS) and Twitter (@FLDFS).