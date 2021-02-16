CFO Jimmy Patronis Statement on Passage of COVID Liability Shields in House Judiciary Committee

2/16/2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement on the House Judiciary Committee's favorable hearing of House Bill 7, which provides liability protections for COVID-19 to certain businesses. This was the final committee stop for House Bill 7 before the bill goes to the floor. CFO Jimmy Patronis said, "Last year, COVID-19 changed everything and I've made it a priority this year to advocate for vital liability protections for Florida businesses so they can open their doors and serve their customers without fear of frivolous litigation. Businesses who are working every day to follow safety guidelines and do right by their customers and employees should have the peace of mind that they can operate in our state. I applaud the Florida House for moving this important legislation forward and I thank Speaker Chris Sprowls and Representative Lawrence McClure for their hard work on this critical issue."