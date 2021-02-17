TTI Floor Care North America establishing operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – TTI Floor Care North America, a leading floor care company, has announced plans to establish a new distribution center in Spartanburg County. The company, along with its partners, will invest $93 million and create 134 new jobs.

Located at 578 Robinson Road in Greer, TTI Floor Care North America’s brands include Hoover®, Oreck® and Dirt Devil®. The company sells vacuums, carpet cleaning equipment and solutions and accessories for hard floors and carpets to consumers and commercial businesses. The new distribution center will be utilized to serve TTI Floor Care North America’s customers throughout the East and Midwest regions of the United States.

The new facility is expected to be operational in March 2021 and completed in the latter half of the year. Individuals interested in joining the TTI Floor Care North America team should visit the company’s careers webpage.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to the project.

QUOTES

“TTI Floor Care North America looks forward to a long and successful relationship with the state of South Carolina. When we were presented with the opportunity to expand our business in Spartanburg County, we decided it was the perfect location. We are very appreciative of the support we have already received from the state of South Carolina, Spartanburg County and the South Carolina Ports Authority, and we are eager to begin contributing to the local economy and job market!” -TTI Floor Care North America VP and General Manager Jessica Rapp

"It's always a special day whenever a company decides to invest in our people and state. It sends a message to the world that we live up to our commitment to being business-friendly. I congratulate TTI Floor Care North America on this investment and look forward to a successful partnership for years to come." -Gov. Henry McMaster

“It’s wonderful to see a company like TTI Floor Care North America choose to invest in our state. This announcement is a tremendous win for Spartanburg County, and it shows the world that South Carolina continues to be ‘Just right’ for business.” -Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“SC Ports looks forward to serving TTI Floor Care North America’s new distribution center in Spartanburg County, which will service clients throughout the East and Midwest. TTI Floor Care will benefit from SC Ports’ access to global markets through the Port of Charleston and our overnight rail service to Inland Port Greer, which can reach up to 90 million consumers within a one-day truck trip.” -SC Ports President and CEO Jim Newsome

“TTI Floor Care North America’s commitment to Spartanburg County showcases the continued strength of our economic development market, specifically the strength of our distribution and logistics sectors. Our county offers significant advantages for investment from a variety of industries, and this announcement shows that as our community recovers from COVID-19, Spartanburg is ready and able to welcome great companies.” -Spartanburg County Council Chairman of the Economic Development Committee David Britt

-###-