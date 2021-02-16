L.B. Foster Realigns Business Structure for Future Growth Strategies

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, PA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FSTR), today announced several changes to its global business segment reporting structure. The Company’s recent moves are designed to consolidate and better align the organization with future growth strategies.



L.B. Foster’s business portfolio and external business segment reporting structure will be consolidated into two primary segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment will consist of businesses previously positioned within the Rail Products & Services segment. The Infrastructure Solutions segment will combine all businesses previously within the legacy Construction Products and Tubular and Energy Services segments. Each segment will report to a business line executive that will have responsibility for the segment’s performance.

In the Rail Technologies & Services segment, the Company has increased its emphasis in developing technology to support new products and services and deliver real benefits to customers with improved efficiency, reduced disruptions, improved passenger comfort and information, and enhanced safety. Core track products are being re-imagined, redesigned and improved with respect to resiliency and concerns around noise, vibration, and exposure to tough environmental conditions. Leveraging these technologies across new and existing products and geographic markets is a cornerstone of this segment’s growth strategy.

Infrastructure Solutions is positioned to benefit from anticipated investment in a wide range of infrastructure needs including solutions that support transportation, energy, and general infrastructure projects. Growth opportunities exist in several areas across this segment as customers seek partners with unique capabilities to solve problems with a cost effective, innovative approach. This segment provides custom engineered solutions tailored to customer specifications often supporting highly complex projects. Engineering and construction firms and general contractors look to L.B. Foster Infrastructure Solutions for design and application engineering help when addressing needs across highway, bridge, ports, railways, heavy civil, marine, water and storm water, agricultural, commercial, and residential projects. We leverage our unique capabilities using fabricated steel, precast concrete, and other systems and services from facilities that commonly manage complex projects.

Commenting on the changes, L.B. Foster President and CEO Robert Bauer said, “The alignment we’re creating within these two segments, that will report to two senior business leaders, is designed to provide clear line of sight around the opportunities for growth and asset leverage. During the past year we have focused on ways to reduce cost and streamline operations as we were faced with challenging business conditions. Our goal was to emerge stronger, leaner, and focused on the actions intended to create value for our shareholders. We took steps in 2020 to restructure certain businesses and exit others that were unattractive and didn’t have a sustainable path to acceptable returns on capital. Among our diverse businesses in the Infrastructure Solutions segment, we will challenge the team to create scale around the most attractive markets and products. We plan to share more tools and assets and expose untapped leverage opportunities with customers and back office support that should result in lower costs and improved return on capital.”

Beginning with the 2020 Annual Report filed on Form 10-K, financial results for the Company will reflect the realigned segment structure. Included in this release are restated results for 2018, 2019, and the first three quarters of 2020.

These organizational changes will not have an impact on the Company’s portfolio of products, services, and solutions.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Prior Segment Structure New Segment Structure Rail Products

and Services Construction

Products Tubular and Energy

Services1 Rail Technologies

and Services Infrastructure

Solutions (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Sales $ 209,131 $ 108,925 $ 63,779 $ 209,131 $ 172,704 Gross Profit 40,470 15,964 16,887 40,470 32,851 Gross Profit Percentage 19.4 % 14.7 % 26.5 % 19.4 % 19.0 % Segment Profit 10,729 1,623 7,213 10,729 8,836 Segment Profit Percentage 5.1 % 1.5 % 11.3 % 5.1 % 5.1 %





Year Ended December 31, 2019 Year Ended December 31, 2019 Prior Segment Structure New Segment Structure Rail Products

and Services Construction

Products Tubular and Energy

Services1 Rail Technologies

and Services Infrastructure

Solutions (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Sales $ 321,808 $ 182,486 $ 112,134 $ 321,808 $ 294,620 Gross Profit 63,667 25,501 31,770 63,667 57,271 Gross Profit Percentage 19.8 % 14.0 % 28.3 % 19.8 % 19.4 % Segment Profit 19,641 5,726 17,889 19,641 23,615 Segment Profit Percentage 6.1 % 3.1 % 16.0 % 6.1 % 8.0 %





Year Ended December 31, 2018 Year Ended December 31, 2018 Prior Segment Structure New Segment Structure Rail Products

and Services Construction

Products Tubular and Energy

Services1 Rail Technologies

and Services Infrastructure

Solutions (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net Sales $ 319,524 $ 158,653 $ 102,887 $ 319,524 $ 261,540 Gross Profit 62,307 22,899 28,262 62,307 51,161 Gross Profit Percentage 19.5 % 14.4 % 27.5 % 19.5 % 19.6 % Segment Profit 19,468 6,798 14,789 19,468 21,587 Segment Profit Percentage 6.1 % 4.3 % 14.4 % 6.1 % 8.3 %

1 Tubular and Energy Services excludes the results of Test and Inspection Services as a result of the September 4, 2020 sale of the business. Results of Test and Inspection Services are included in discontinued operations.

