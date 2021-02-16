Nearmap Strikes Partnership With North Central Texas Council of Governments To Provide Recurring Oblique and Orthophotography Aerial Imagery

Nearmap provides NCTCOG more frequently updated imagery, faster delivery times at a reduced cost

/EIN News/ -- SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading aerial imagery company Nearmap , announced today a partnership with the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) enabling its 16 counties in North Texas around Dallas and Fort Worth to gain access to recurring orthophotography and oblique imagery.



“We had several cities and counties that wanted recurring flights that could deliver aerial imagery more frequently and faster,” said Shelley Broyles, GIS Project Coordinator at NCTCOG. “Many of our cities and counties were familiar with Nearmap’s innovative approach to collecting data 2-3 times a year and this partnership will provide our members access to a subscription to more frequently updated images and a valuable resource for planning and executing a wide range of projects that help improve our cities, towns and the communities we serve.”

The NCTCOG is a regional agency designed to facilitate region-wide cooperation between different city and county government agencies, assist local governments in planning for common needs, cooperate for mutual benefit, and coordinate for regional development in areas such as transportation, research, environmental, and emergency management. The NCTCOG comprises more than 230 member governments including 16 counties, cities, school districts, and special districts all driving towards strengthening the individual and collective power of local governments.

“Our partnership with NCTCOG is evidence that we are offering something unique that many government agencies never thought possible,” said Brett Clark, director of Nearmap’s North American public sector. “Aerial imaging technology is evolving rapidly and we’re at the forefront of capturing and providing aerial imagery more frequently which enables us to significantly reduce the cost of acquisition. Our customers recognize the value of multiple captures and are looking for ways to acquire and incorporate these more frequent images into their planning and day-to-day operations to increase success and differentiate themselves.”

The NCTCOG facilitates the purchase of aerial imagery for North Central Texas as a cost-sharing objective for local governments and other interested entities. Each year, NCTCOG coordinates with local public agencies and other entities to determine the need for spatial data projects ranging in size from a few cities to the entire 12,800-sq. mile region and beyond.

