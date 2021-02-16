Global Alcohol Sensor Services Market Size USD 1.98 Billion by 2027 at 13.5% CAGR | North America Is Expected to Touch a Valuation of USD 668.6 Mn by 2027, Growing at a 12.9% CAGR

Prominent players of the global alcohol sensor market are Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA , AlcoPro Inc, Giner Labs, Intoximeters Inc., Honeywell International Inc., BACKtrack Inc., Abbot Laboratories, Lifeloc Technologies, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (Internationl) Inc, and Asahi Kasei Corporation.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

Alcohol Sensors Services refer to the installation of ignition interlock devices (IIDs) by a certified installer. These services comprise the installation of IIDs, including the breathalyzer device and any other common accessories on a monthly lease basis and comprehensive insurance to protect these devices. Alcohol Sensor Services Market are primarily used in breathalyzers and driver alcohol detection systems.

Every year, there are significant numbers of serious traffic accidents taking place worldwide, and most of them even result in fatalities. Various studies suggest that around 22% of the people killed in those crashes might have been saved through passive alcohol sensor devices. Therefore, governments in countries across the globe are enforcing laws to prohibit excessive drinking and drinking in public places or

restricted areas. There has been a substantial uptick in alcohol consumption worldwide, which has also contributed to the rise in drink-and-drive incidences. Authorities are increasingly relying on advanced technologies to test people, especially drivers, regarding alcohol consumption. Demand for breathalyzers has increased in emerging markets owing to rising alcohol consumption rates, which necessitates a greater stringency and control over drink-n-drive mandates.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6451

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID-19 outbreak severely hit the alcohol sensor services industry, bringing down installations significantly. On one side, strict lockdown mandates brought down the accident rates, and on the other, alcohol sensor manufacturers faced various problems ranging from obtaining raw materials and components required to develop alcohol sensor services systems and delivering end products to attracting workers from quarantines.

Installations of IIDs and driver alcohol detection systems were postponed, which forced manufacturers to cut down on their production output, bringing the production facilities to a halt. The coronavirus-driven lockdown put a brake on the component and device production, which spiked product prices, lowering the market demand. However, the alcohol sensor services market is rapidly returning to normal, witnessing the steadily increasing demand. The market value is projected to pick up following the uplift of the lockdown in many countries.

Segmentation

The alcohol sensor services market forecast is segmented into technology, application, end-user, and region. The technology segment is sub-segmented into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology, and others. Among these, fuel cell technology accounts for the largest market share. The segment market valuation is projected to rise at a 14.5% CAGR during the assessment period.

The application segment is sub-segmented into vehicle controlling and healthcare applications. Healthcare applications are rising significantly and can soon dominate the market share, registering a 12.8% CAGR in the years to come. Simultaneously, the vehicle controlling segment is projected to register a 14.4% CAGR during the predicted period on account of the rising integration of alcohol detectors in vehicles.

The end-user segment is sub-segmented into individuals, commercial, and law enforcement agencies. Out of these, the law enforcement agencies segment seizes the biggest market share. The commercial segment can surge at a 13.8% CAGR during the assessment period.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (104 pages) on Alcohol Sensor:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/alcohol-sensor-market-6451

Regional Segmentation

By region, the market is bifurcated into the Americas (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest-of-North America) and South America, Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Rest-of-the-APAC), and Rest-of-the-World.

It is observed that North America has been consistently dominating the global alcohol sensor services market and is anticipated to maintain its market position in the coming years as well. In 2017, the region accounted for a 36% market share with a market valuation of USD 215.1 Mn. Factors such as rising uses of alcohol sensors in law enforcement agencies and the increasing involvement of healthcare facilities and law enforcement in reducing the drink-n-drive cases boost the regional market growth.

Besides, government initiatives, such as active campaigns and fast approvals for product development & marketing, aid the market expansion. Also, the increasing awareness of road traffic safety and technological advances and increased investments to boost the technology fosters the alcohol sensor industry. The alcohol sensor services market in North America is expected to touch a valuation of USD 668.6 Mn by 2027, growing at a 12.9% CAGR during the estimated period.

Europe acquires the second position in the global alcohol sensor services market in terms of revenue. Factors such as the increased adoption of alcohol sensor services and favorable government policies augment the regional market's growth. Additionally, the rising demand for alcohol sensor-enabled systems like ignition interlock devices from the automotive and transport sectors foster market growth. The resurging economy has been influential for the current market growth in the region, increasing consumer purchasing power. Besides vast advancements in sensing technology, improvements in healthcare standards and improved technical infrastructure drive the regional market growth. Moreover, the extensive uptake of alcohol sensor services due to stringent government mandates positively impact market growth. Countries such as the U.K, Germany, France, and Norway are the leading country-level markets in the region.

The Asia Pacific alcohol sensor services market has emerged as a profitable market globally. Raw material advantage and the availability of cost-competitive workforces are the major factors impacting the alcohol sensor services market in the region. Furthermore, the increasing application areas and uptake of breath analyzers and government initiatives to improve traffic management boost the regional market growth.

Considerable advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and other similar technologies push the growth of the market. Moreover, the rapidly growing economy in the region increases the alcohol sensor services market size, increasing consumer purchasing power. Japan, China, South Korea, and India are key markets for alcohol sensor services systems in this region. By 2027, the alcohol sensor services market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to reach a valuation of USD 560.5 Mn, growing at 15.9% CAGR during the evaluation period.

Ask Your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/6451

Competitive Analysis:

The alcohol sensor services market is estimated to witness several strategic partnerships taking place, alongside other strategic approaches such as expansion, collaboration, mergers & acquisitions, and service & technology launches. Mature industry players are making strategic investments in research and development activities and fostering their expansion plans.

For instance, recently, on Aug 13, 2020, SOBR Safe, Inc., an American developer of the patented non-invasive alcohol detection system, launched the world's first pilot program with international manufacturers. SOBR Safe's biometric identification and alcohol detection system are touch-based solutions to prevent alcohol-related accidents.

Unlike other sobriety systems, SOBRCheck detects alcohol levels through the skin rather than with a breathalyzer. SOBR Safe intends to pursue the Workplace Access Control function of its SOBRCheck solution.

Notable Players in The Global Alcohol Sensor Services Market Are:

BACKtrack Inc

Drägerwerk AG & Co

KGaA

Lifeloc Technologies

Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International) Inc

Abbot Laboratories

AlcoPro Inc

Honeywell International Inc

Giner Labs, Intoximeters Inc

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Browse Adjacent Markets: Sensor and Control Market Research Reports & Consulting.

Industry Trends

Rise in alcohol consumption and road accidents that occurred due to drunk-n-drive cases are the major factors positively impacting the market growth. Besides, the demand for accurate instrumentation that can be used by traffic law enforcement increase the alcohol sensor services market size. Strict road safety norms across the globe and the escalating demand for accurate and efficient alcohol detection devices boost the market share.

Additionally, rising applications of alcohol sensors in private use, including measuring breath carbon monoxide during smoking cessation activities, stimulate market growth in the approaching years. Rising awareness and the legal requirements in offices and schools to render the alcohol-free environment pushed the demand for alcohol sensors.

Browse Related Reports

Global Proximity Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 2,325.4 million in 2018 to USD ~3,630 million by 2025, at a CAGR of ~7% during the forecast period. A proximity sensor detects the presence of nearby objects without any physical contact. It functions by detecting a change in the local electromagnetic field.

Global Smartphone Sensors Market is estimated to reach USD 64.02 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2019–2025.

Global Electronic Toll Collection Market research report, by type (ETC, AET, transponders, ANPR), product (AVI, AVC), application (highways, urban), technology (RFID, DSRC, GPS/GNSS), by means of toll collection (Prepaid, postpaid)

Global Image Sensor Market Information, by Application (Mobile Phones, Tablets, PC Camera, DSC, Automotive, Medical, Security), by Technology (CMOS and CCD), by Operating Spectrum (Visible and Invisible), by Array Type (Linear and Area)

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com