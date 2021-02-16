Pulmonx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on March 2, 2021

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pulmonx Corporation (Nasdaq: LUNG) (“Pulmonx”), a global leader in minimally invasive treatments for lung disease, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 after the close of trading on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (833) 614-1518 for domestic callers or (270) 823-1072 for international callers, followed by Conference ID: 6144267. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Pulmonx website at https://investors.pulmonx.com/.

About Pulmonx Corporation

Pulmonx Corporation (NASDAQ: LUNG) is a commercial-stage medical technology company that provides minimally invasive treatment for patients with severe emphysema, a form of COPD. The Pulmonx solution, which is comprised of the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve, the Chartis® Pulmonary Assessment System and the StratX® Lung Analysis Platform, is designed to treat severe emphysema/COPD patients who, despite medical management, are still profoundly symptomatic. Pulmonx received FDA pre-market approval to commercialize the Zephyr Valve following its designation as a “breakthrough device.” The Zephyr Valve is commercially available in more than 25 countries, with over 80,000 valves used to treat more than 20,000 patients. For more information on the Zephyr Valves, please visit www.MyLungsMyLife.com. For more information on the company, please visit www.Pulmonx.com.

