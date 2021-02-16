NEW! Revolutionary Energy + Weight Loss Drink, CUT Energy Now Available at Costco Texas

Now available in select Costco Warehouses, CUT Energy is formulated to give people an energy boost and enhance their mental focus while supporting weight loss goals.

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydroxycut, America’s #1 brand in weight loss supplementation launches its newest innovation CUT Energy, a mouth-watering clean energy drink. This effective formula has been scientifically developed for everyday energy drink users, fitness enthusiasts, and weight loss seekers.

This advanced sparkling energy drink comes in three thirst-quenching flavors: Berry Lemonade, Watermelon Pomegranate, and Orange Mango Pineapple. CUT Energy outshines other energy drinks on the market with its “better-for-you” formula which contains scientifically backed ingredients proven to enhance focus, increase energy, and support weight loss. Check out the science and more about this product at cut-energy.com.

“CUT is dedicated to helping people crush their energy, focus, and fitness goals no matter where their day takes them,” said Kayleigh Dunn Associate Director of CUT Energy. “We’re all about convenience, and we’re extremely excited about our launch at select Costco Warehouses in Texas!”

About CUT Energy

CUT Energy, a brand of Iovate Health Sciences, brings advanced technology to the beverage category to burn calories, boost metabolism and enhance focus all in one delicious and convenient drink format.

About Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (“Iovate”) is a dynamic, leading-edge nutritional company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition products in the world.

Due to our commitment to research, development and innovation, we’ve been globally recognized as one of the leading sports nutrition brands in the industry, and continue to be one of the elite brands redefining performance through cutting-edge products and high-quality ingredients.

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, Iovate is a family of more than 300 employees, six leading nutritional brands and growing, with effective products that can be found across the globe.

