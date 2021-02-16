Agility Fuel Solutions and Hexagon Mobile Pipeline unite as Hexagon Agility, world leader of g-mobility solutions

/EIN News/ -- Costa Mesa, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agility Fuel Solutions and Hexagon Mobile Pipeline, have joined forces as Hexagon Agility, strengthening their position as a world leading provider of (renewable) natural gas mobility solutions (g-mobility solutions). Today, the combined business launched its new corporate identity and brand.

With environmental sustainability rising to the top of the global agenda and companies around the world focusing on decarbonizing their operations, Agility and Mobile Pipeline have combined its businesses and operations, further strengthening their product offerings to the market as Hexagon Agility.

Agility Fuel Solutions is a trusted supplier of on-board high-pressure cylinders and natural gas fuel systems to leading OEMs and fleets. Hexagon Mobile Pipeline is the leading supplier of compressed gas delivery solutions to a variety of industries, including renewable natural gas producers. Together the offerings cover a more extensive spectrum of clean energy solutions.

“Our group’s vision of ‘clean air everywhere’ has never been more relevant than it is today.

Our customers are increasingly looking for partners that can help them meet the demands of increased targets for decarbonization.” said Seung Baik, President of Hexagon Agility. “Our new brand identity, Hexagon Agility, ties us back to the Hexagon Group with its long history of clean solutions and global reach, and we are already off to a great start.”

In 2020, Hexagon Agility’s g-mobility solutions enabled avoidance of an estimated 690,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions. To put that in perspective, it is equivalent to saving over 900,000 acres of forest or removing 150,000 passenger vehicles from the roads.

“In Hexagon Agility, we believe that clean air is a right, not a privilege. We believe that technology is no longer a barrier to green transportation. We believe that progress can´t wait! And we are not alone – we see a strong momentum for green energy and clean transportation across the world – the market for clean fuel solutions will grow dramatically through the course of this decade. This is a great opportunity for us to make a difference. This commitment inspired our new brand strategy,” concluded Mr. Baik.

The new logo and profile were applied beginning on February 15, 2021. It was launched in tandem with the global rebranding of the Hexagon Group of companies.

About Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a business of Hexagon Composites, is a leading global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of g-mobility applications. Hexagon Agility has been manufacturing and servicing safe and reliable clean fuel solutions for commercial fleets and OEMs for more than 20 years, logging billions of miles on the road per year.

