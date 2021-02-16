Beyond Celiac Announces a Research Grant Program with Janssen to Support Critical Research into Celiac Disease

Emphasis will be placed on microbiome, immune tolerance and biomarkers of risk and progression, focusing on risk detection, prevention, interception and cure of celiac disease

Philadelphia, PA, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Celiac, the leading catalyst for a celiac disease cure in the United States, today announced a two-year joint research grant program with Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) through its World Without Disease Accelerator group. Through a commitment of up to $1 million in funds and services, Beyond Celiac together with Janssen will co-fund research focusing on risk detection, prevention, interception and cure of celiac disease. Emphasis will be placed on gaining an increased understanding of areas such as the gut microbiome, induction of immune tolerance and biomarkers of risk and progression.

“Beyond Celiac, and the scientists we work with, firmly believe a cure for celiac disease is possible by 2030, and making investments like this in critical research will get us to that goal. It is critical investments in research like this one that are going to make it happen,” said Ken Kilgore, PhD, chief scientific investment officer for Beyond Celiac. “We look forward to working with Janssen to identify some of the most promising relevant and applicable patient-centered projects, and provide the support to propel them forward.”

While continuing its work as a top recruiter for celiac disease clinical trials, Beyond Celiac will lead a rigorous grant selection process. In addition to supplying half of the monetary commitment, Beyond Celiac will provide management and administration of the research grant program.

The funded projects will impact the progress of celiac disease research in the following ways:

Further the understanding of the “triggers” that cause individuals to develop celiac disease

Address an important problem or a critical barrier to progress in the field

Change the concepts, methods, technologies, treatments, services, or preventive interventions to better serve patients

Shift current research or clinical practice paradigms by using novel concepts and approaches

Led by Dr. Kilgore and Salvatore (Salvo) Alesci, MD, PhD, chief scientist and strategy officer, the Beyond Celiac science team drives the creation of a transformational patient-centered research and investment agenda focused on accelerating the hunt for therapeutic solutions and a cure for celiac disease. With input from the Beyond Celiac Scientific Advisory Board, the organization to date has awarded more than $600,000 to further its mission of advancing research with an international scope and supporting scientists who study immunological diseases. These awards included an established career award, a pilot and feasibility award and an early career grant.

Dr. Kilgore’s role includes identification and development of innovative funding models and administration of the scientific grants program at Beyond Celiac, and as such, Dr. Kilgore was a key driver in developing this new research alliance with Janssen.

Celiac disease is a serious genetic autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 1 in 133 Americans, more than half of whom are still undiagnosed. The disease causes damage to the small intestine, resulting in debilitating symptoms, and if left untreated, can lead to serious long-term health problems including infertility and some types of cancer.

