Anteris Technologies to Present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference

/EIN News/ -- BRISBANE, Australia and EAGAN, Minn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR) (Anteris or the Company), a structural heart company advancing its novel DurAVR™ valve for aortic repair and replacement, today announced that Wayne Paterson, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Conference on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 10:30AM ET.



About Anteris Technologies Ltd (ASX:AVR)

Anteris Technologies Ltd is a structural heart company delivering clinically superior and durable solutions through better science and better design. Its focus is on developing next generation technologies that help healthcare professionals create life-changing outcomes for patients.

The Anteris DurAVR™ aortic replacement valve addresses the acute need in terms of superior hemodynamic profile as well as chronic needs in its ability to sustain that profile longer over the lifetime of the patient.

The proven benefits of its ADAPT® tissue technology, paired with DurAVR™’s unique 3D single-piece aortic valve design, has the potential to deliver a functional cure to aortic stenosis patients and provide a much-needed solution to the challenges facing heart surgeons today.

