Mid Penn Bank Promotes Rob Jones to Southeast Regional President

/EIN News/ -- MILLERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), parent company of the wholly-owned subsidiaries Mid Penn Bank and MPB Financial Services, Inc., is proud to announce that Rob Jones has been promoted to Southeast Regional President of Mid Penn Bank.



In his role, Mr. Jones will provide oversight of the Bank’s loan and deposit activities throughout the Chester, Montgomery, and Bucks County regions.

“Rob is a proven executive leader and a true banking professional,” said Mid Penn Bank Chief Revenue Officer, Scott Micklewright. “In this new role, he will offer invaluable expertise and advice to both our customers and our team of banking professionals in the Southeast Region.”

Mr. Jones, who previously held the position of Senior Credit Officer, has been with the Bank since 2017. Before joining Mid Penn, he held a variety of executive positions with large community banks and served as Director of Business Advisory and Development for a regional accounting firm. Rob has extensive management experience in commercial and retail banking and has helped companies with business strategies, risk management and succession planning. Rob currently serves on the governance committee and is past board chair of his local United Way chapter, serves on the finance committee of a regional non-profit health center, and is past board chair of the local YMCA.

About Mid Penn Bank

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania, has been serving the community since 1868. Mid Penn Bank operates retail locations throughout the state of Pennsylvania and has total assets of $3 billion. Its footprint includes Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill and Westmoreland counties. The Bank offers a comprehensive portfolio of products and services to meet the banking needs of the communities it serves. To learn more about Mid Penn Bank, visit www.midpennbank.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfae555a-6a54-440c-9526-3717f461e55b

Contact: Matthew Miller 717-257-9015 matthew.miller@midpennbank.com