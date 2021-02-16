The Top 10 Companies In The Smart Lighting Industry Responsible For Over 50% Market Share Are Focusing On Innovative Products

Segments covered: By Product – Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, Lighting Controls; By Application – Commercial, Government, Residential, Others; By Light Source – LED, HID, Others; By Communication Technology – Wired, Wireless

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New year, new updates! Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports



According to The Business Research Company’s smart lighting market research report, the smart lighting and control systems market is fairly fragmented with a large number of global players operating in the market. The key players in the market are focusing on developing innovative products to meet the demand from customers. As per the lighting led and smart lighting market overview, the companies are also focusing on expanding their business presence in the market through the strategic acquisition of emerging companies in the industry.

The top 10 companies in the market occupied 52.26% of the market share in the global smart lighting market. Major players in the smart lighting system market include Schneider Electric SA, Cisco Systems Inc., Honeywell Inc., Signify Holding (Philips), and Eaton.

The global smart lighting market reached a value of nearly $11.06 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $11.06 billion in 2020 to $22.57 billion in 2025 at a rate of 15.3%. The smart lighting market growth is then expected to be at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 and reach $43.97 billion in 2030.

North America was the largest region in the global smart lighting market, accounting for 36.7% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the smart lighting market will be Eastern Europe and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 29.1% and 27.1% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Middle East where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 25.9% and 21.7% respectively.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 covers major smart lighting companies, smart lighting market share by company, smart lighting manufacturers, smart lighting market size, and smart lighting market forecasts. The report also covers the global smart lighting market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Smart Lighting Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3091&type=smp

New product launches are an ongoing key trend in the smart lighting control market. Companies operating in the smart lighting sector are focused on new product launches in order to retain a competitive position in the market. For instance, in September 2020, Xiaomi, a china-based Home electronics company launched Mi Smart LED Bulb in India. Mi Smart LED bulb is a 7.5W bulb with a brightness of 810 lumens, works with assistance from Amazon Alexa as well as Google Assistant, does not need a separate bridge, and can be linked to Wi-Fi (2.4GHz) via Mi Home App.

Smart Lighting companies around the globe reduced their manufacturing operations during the lockdowns imposed by governments. These companies are slowly resuming operations at full capacity as countries ease lockdown restrictions. Due to the tough and stringent COVID-19 restrictions, smart lighting companies are developing interconnectable lighting devices via the Internet of Things. Smart lighting companies believe that connecting technology is the future.

For example, Signify, a specialist in smart street lighting, believes that connecting technology is the future in urban areas by providing entire cities with IoT infrastructure for delivering public services. The company’s connected street lighting system, Interact City, can remotely control and monitor individual lighting through a centralised online application and can also be used with BrightSites smart poles. Indeed, it is a time taking project to bring real benefits and recover from the impacts of COVID-19, but installing smart lighting is a start. Signify is trying to unlock the potential of all energy efficiency technologies for the built environment, but lighting, because of its high potential savings, ease of implementation, and digital nature, can certainly pave the way.

Smart Lighting Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, smart lighting market segments and smart lighting market geographies, smart lighting market trends, smart lighting market drivers, smart lighting market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Global Single-Family Smart Homes Market - By Product (Home Monitoring and Security, Smart Lighting, Entertainment, Smart Appliances, Combination, Others), By Technology (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GSM/GPRS, RFID, Others), And By Region, Opportunities, Trends And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

IoT Sensors Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

IoT Services Market Global Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth and Change

Smart LED Bulbs Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Growth And Change to 2030

Smart Home Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: COVID 19 Growth And Change

General Lighting Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model , is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





Contact Information The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info