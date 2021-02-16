Pax8 Named 2021 Channel Influencer Award Winner by Channel Partners, Channel Futures

Company Recognized for its Role in Mapping the Channel’s Future

"It is an honor to be recognized as a Channel Influencer for our commitment to educating and enabling the channel so they can be ready to capitalize on new market opportunities," said Ryan Walsh, Channel Chief and Chief Product Officer at Pax8. "As the IT channel continues to evolve, we are continually providing our partners with the latest technology advancements and enhanced cloud solutions. Over the last year, our strategy and deployment empowered partners with cloud management capabilities through Pax8 Pro, resources in events such as Mission Briefings and Bootcamps, and support required for enabling and properly securing their clients' remote office environments. Through our collaboration with partners and our leading-edge vendors, Pax8 is driving innovations and accelerating the channel's transformation."

The awards recognize the people, technologies, trends, and organizations that will shape the new channel in 2021. Pax8 was cited as one of the 25 organizations to watch for its role in mapping the new channel's direction.

“Channel Partners has a unique vantage point from which to identify the most influential people in the industry,” said Bobby DeMarzo, Vice President of Content, Informa Tech Channels Group. “These honorees are true channel advocates within their organizations, the industry, and among their peers. Influence can be measured in many ways, but we examine how these individuals and organizations carved out paths as thought leaders, helping to identify growth opportunities or accelerate the channel’s evolution. The influencers within the Channel Partners and Channel Futures communities are those with a true network that has a loyal, trusted following.”

“Our editorial team carefully examined the industry for individuals and organizations that are exerting true influence in the channel today,” said Craig Galbraith, Editorial Director, Channel Partners & Channel Futures. “Our criteria include how they helped move the telco and IT channel forward with their thoughts, actions, and words. We found the pandemic has redefined what influence means and how it is exerted. Not everyone can be an influencer. It takes courage and a point of view that makes partners, vendors, customers, and suppliers stop and think.”

All 50 of the 2021 winners are profiled in a digital publication available for download from the Channel Partners website.

About Pax8

Pax8 is modernizing how partners buy, sell, and manage cloud. As a born-in-the-cloud company, Pax8 simplifies the buying journey, empowering its partners to achieve more with cloud technology. The company’s technology displaces legacy distribution by connecting the channel ecosystem to its award-winning transactional cloud marketplace. Through billing, provisioning, automation, industry-leading PSA integrations, and pre and post-sales support, and education, Pax8 is a proven disruptor in the market. Pax8 has ranked in the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years — #68 in 2018, #60 in 2019, and #111 in 2020 — as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the US. If you want to be successful with cloud, you want to work with Pax8. Get started today at www.pax8.com.

About Informa Tech

Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo, Channel Partners Evolution and Channel Evolution Europe are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the information and communications technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique monthly visitors to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.

