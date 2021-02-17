Introducing the Safe Traveler Kit: the Complete Travel Protection Kit with Quality PPE Products

The innovative new kit is designed to keep travelers stay safe and protected against bacterial and viral infection.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly launched travel safety company thesafertraveler.com is pleased to announce the release of its Safe Traveler Kit, created to keep people safe whether they’re traveling by air, rail, bus or car. The kit includes fifteen pieces of quality PPE products, including respirators and face-masks, and was designed to be easy and convenient to use, even in the most difficult situations.U.S. owned and operated, thesafertraveler.com invents, designs and manufactures its own products along with products from credible manufacturers that the company has thoroughly researched. Company founder and owner Lotte Gjerding says that she and her husband are passionate travelers who have been on thousands of flights between the two of them over the past 29 years.“Travel is such an integrate part of our lives,” says Gjerding. “We’ve seen a lot, and we totally understand how difficult it can be, especially now with the pandemic to cope with. But that’s why I have established thesafertraveler.com. I am on a mission to help people travel safely.”Gjerding adds that she has been preparing for the company’s launch for over a year:“I am particularly excited to introduce our new Safe Traveler Kit! I believe it’s a must-have for every traveler because it contains everything you might need to keep you safe. We’ve designed it specifically with those uncomfortable and difficult times in mind, like when you’re in the middle seat on a plane, or in cramped conditions in the car.”The Safe Traveler Kit has a number of advantages:● Contains 15 pieces of top quality PPE products, including wipes, gloves, respirators, masks, and more● Kit bag is made from 99.9% antimicrobial material, reducing transfer of bacteria, virus, molds and fungi● A re-sealable trash pouch allows for convenient disposal of used itemsMore information about this remarkable product can be found at https://thesafertraveler.com/products/safe-traveler-kit About the CompanyThesafetraveler.com is U.S. owned and operated by Firmum Trading LLC. Founded by seasoned traveler Lotte Gjerding, the company’s goal is to provide products that add value to people’s lives, specifically high quality PPE and travel safety products that are compliant with U.S. regulations and listed on the FDA Emergency Use Authorization list.For more on this story, visit: https:/thesafertraveler.com/blogs/news/i-started-my-own-business-due-to-covid-19-and-created-a-safe-travel-kit-for-families-and-business-travelers