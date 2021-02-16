Core Assurance Partners Appoints Zack Brandau as President and Will Russell as Vice President
Core Assurance Partners, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has named Zack Brandau as the organization’s president and Will Russell as vice president.VIRGINIA BEACH, VA., UNITED STATES, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Core Assurance Partners, Inc. is pleased to announce that it has named Zack Brandau as the organization’s president and Will Russell as vice president.
Brandau will continue to lead the firm’s daily operations and drive strategic growth initiatives. As a founding principal of the firm, Brandau has been instrumental in achieving early milestones that have exceeded industry norms. Under his leadership, Core Assurance has realized exceptional organic growth and market presence.
Russell will continue to serve his clientele while also developing new partnerships and creative solutions for the firm, notably in the maritime, construction, and real estate industries. "Will is a talented professional who has been an integral part of the team since Core’s founding," said Brandau. "I am excited about recognizing his contribution to our success."
Commenting on the appointments, Chairman Tom Rutherfoord said, "I am pleased to recognize the outstanding achievements of Zack Brandau and Will Russell. Zack is an energetic entrepreneur and dynamic leader with a solid vision for Core Assurance. His contagious drive and enthusiasm are inspiring. Zack and Will truly exemplify the spirit of Core Assurance."
Brandau adds, "Our commitment to remaining an independent, operationally nimble insurance brokerage is more important than ever as we respond to new challenges in this quickly changing business environment. I am incredibly excited to assume this new position and look forward to building on our success. We have a formidable team at Core, we are positioned for growth, and our future is bright."
Brandau succeeds Doug Russell, who served as president from 2017 until earlier this month.
About Core Assurance Partners
Core Assurance Partners is an insurance, surety, and risk management firm based in Virginia and Atlanta. The privately held company was launched in 2017 by a team of insurance entrepreneurs with decades of global industry experience. Core Assurance Partners delivers tailored risk solutions for businesses and private clients. Through innovation and collaboration, the company provides superior results for its clients and partners with the industry's most respected and recognized insurance companies. For more information, visit www.coreassurance.com
