Mozambique: Violence and extreme weather curb health care for thousands

Health facilities and health staff have had a difficult year in Mozambique.

The health system has been the double victim of Cyclone Kenneth and a large-scale outbreak in violence which has seen the flight of healthcare workers and the destruction of more health facilities. That includes facilities that were rehabilitated after being damaged by the cyclone.

According to an assessment made by ICRC health experts, 39 health facilities out of 55 – or 71% of them -- in nine conflict-affected Cabo Delgado districts are non-operational. Moreover, 686 health professionals have fled their places of work due to insecurity.

The violence and lack of health care has forced more than 500,000 people to flee their homes in the Cabo Delgado region. Other health facilities have had to take up the slack.

“We are seeing displaced people from the district of Moeda, Medumbe, Macomia, almost the entire northern area. And so, the number of diseases has risen significantly”, said Rodrigo Armanda, the director of the Mahate Health Center.

The ICRC is assisting the victims of armed conflict who are have been displaced from their homes, including by opening a COVID-19 treatment center and helping residents prevent transmission of the disease through masks and hygiene.

President Peter Maurer of the International Committee of the Red Cross is visiting the region to meet with those in need and see ICRC’s programs. He was also to meet with the President of the Republic of Mozambique, H.E. Felipe Jacinto Nyusi, on Monday.

“The people of Mozambique are today facing a triple humanitarian crisis with persistent threats due to climate change, an upsurge of violence, the COVID-19 pandemic and cholera. We remain at the side of Mozambique in these challenging times and will scale up our support,” President Maurer said.

In 2021, the ICRC will rehabilitate nine primary health facilities serving more than 175,400 patients in Pemba, and support hospitals in Montepuez and Pemba specialized in the treatment of trauma wounds.