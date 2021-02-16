Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Egypt: ICRC donates medical supplies, protective gear to health facilities in North Sinai

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has donated essential personal protective equipment (PPE) and medical supplies, worth 1.5 million Egyptian Pounds, to the Egyptian Red Crescent (ERC), which has been directed for use in health facilities in North Sinai.

This is the third ICRC donation to the ERC since the onset of the coronavirus crisis. “As we enter the second year of the pandemic, the ICRC continues to support the ERC and health facilities in their tireless efforts during this exceptional time,” said Jerome Fontana, head of the ICRC Cairo Delegation.

The ICRC aid includes masks, gowns, gloves, body bags and non-touch thermometers. The donation comes in light of the partnership between the ICRC and the ERC, through which both organizations respond to humanitarian needs in Egypt and the wider region. The ICRC and the ERC are part of the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement, which works on alleviating human suffering, especially during emergencies.

Since the onset of the coronavirus in Egypt, the ICRC has worked on supporting health facilities and the ERC in its response to the pandemic. Last year, the ICRC donated medical supplies and protective equipment to the health facilities in North Sinai and to the ERC’s emergency response teams to support their efforts in combating Covid-19.

The ICRC is an impartial, neutral, and independent organization, present in more than 90 countries around the world, including Egypt, where it has been working for over 100 years.

