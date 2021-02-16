Nic's Keto Diet May Improve Markers of Cardiovascular Health
Overall, the study results suggest that Nic's Keto Diet may be used to improve body composition and markers of cardiovascular health.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prof. Nikolaos Tzenios PH.D. may have found the golden grail of Health and the optimal diet where eating a fatty diet reduces body weight and improves Cardiovascular health markers. The beneficial changes in body composition and clinically relevant changes in cardiometabolic makers observed in this study suggest that Nic's Keto Diet may be used as a strategy to mitigate Cardiovascular risk and improve metabolic health.
The high-quality clinical research organization "KGK Science" Canada investigated Nic's Keto Diet's efficacy on cardiovascular Health in an open-label clinical study. "KGK Science" examined healthy men and women with mildly elevated LDL cholesterol levels over a period of 140 days. The study's findings have shown that participants had a significant 4.41% reduction in body fat percentage. Participants' body weight was significantly reduced by 8.55kg.
There were significant reductions in SBP and HbA1c after 140 days of Nic's Keto Diet.
After five months of adherence to the diet plan, participants showed a significant decrease in their total cholesterol and LDL cholesterol, an increase in the HDL cholesterol, the "good cholesterol," and a significant reduction in blood sugar levels. Overall, the study results suggest that Nic's Keto Diet may be used to improve body composition and markers of cardiovascular health.
A full Publication of the study results is expected in the coming weeks.
Professor Nikolaos Tzenios is a Professor of Public Health, Fellow of The Royal Society for Public Health (UK), ASSOCIATE ACADEMICIAN of the International Academy of Social Sciences, Member of the AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ANTI-AGING MEDICINE, Member of the American Academy of Regenerative Medicine, Member of The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Member of the Royal Society of Biology. https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicolastzenios/
