Ronald Bohlayer Discusses How Australian Shepard's are Great Family Dogs
If you're looking for a great family dog, an Australian Shepard should be at the top of your list, according to Ronald Bohlayer. Not only are they great family dogs, but they also are loyal, intelligent, and hard-working, says Ronald Bohlayer. For this reason, these dogs must be kept stimulated both mentally and physically to avoid excessive barking or destructive behavior as a result of boredom. “They need lots of exercise and playtime,” says Ronald Bohlayer. “If you want a lap dog, this isn't the dog for you. You'll need to go for lots of walks, do training, and play games like fetch.
Contrary to what you may think, the Australian Shepard didn't originate in Australia. It's a working dog that comes out of the days of the Old West, according to Ronald Bohlayer. They're known for their multi-colored eyes and perky ears.
While each dog comes with its own personality, the Aussie does have some consistencies in the breed, according to Ronald Bohlayer. You can expect your Aussie to be loyal with high-energy who thrives on human companionship. This is not the kind of dog that can be left alone for long periods of time. They'll be beyond bored and could develop separation anxiety as a result.
The Australian Shepard is also highly trainable, which helps make them a great family dog. In fact, these dogs have such high intelligence, according to Ronald Bohlayer, that they can be trained to do nearly anything. With enough consistency — and treats — your Aussie can excel at obedience and a well-trained dog is great for kids, says Ronald Bohlayer.
If you have an active lifestyle, this intelligent and high-energy dog may be just the companion you and your family needs, says Ronald Bohlayer. Overall, the Australian Shepard is easy going so it's great for kids, especially when it comes time to romp around. The Aussie also gets along well with other pets, including dogs and cats. They're also great as herding dogs, police dogs, and competitors in obedience trials.
“You can't get a more loyal and obedient dog,” says Ronald Bohlayer. “The Australian Shepard would definitely be my first pick for a family dog."
