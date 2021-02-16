SOURCE: FedEx Corporation

DESCRIPTION:

“Our need for reliable, sustainable transportation has never been more important.”

At CES 2021, General Motors revealed its new business, BrightDrop, and its all-electric commercial vehicle, the BrightDrop EV600. As part of our ongoing sustainability strategy, we’ll be adding the zero-emission vehicle to our existing electric vehicle fleet by the end of this year.

KEYWORDS: NYSE:FDX, FedEx, General Motors, BrightDrop, Sustainability