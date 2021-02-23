Mechasys Announces Collaboration With Fujita Corporation, a Member of Daiwa House Group
The collaboration aims to adapt the FramR, Mechasys' laser layout projector, to construction methods in JapanMONTRéAL, QUéBEC, CANADA, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Montreal, February 23, 2021 - The FramR by Mechasys will be tested by one of the major construction companies in Japan, Fujita Corporation. They will share their experience working with the construction plan projector in its final phase of development.
Mechasys, a Montreal-based construction technology company, is proud to announce Fujita Corporation as the newest member of its Pioneer Program, an exclusive group of contractors who will conduct field tests to integrate the FramR into their operations. The FramR is a laser projector that displays full-scale construction plans in the field.
Through the testing phase, Mechasys will work closely with Fujita Corporation to ensure that the various features of the FramR will be adapted to Japanese construction methods and requirements. From BIM-enabled tools to laser projection, the complete workflow of the FramR increases the quality of the layout shop drawings and optimizes the process of the RFI (Request for Information) management. Fujita Corporation’s vast experience and notoriety will help the Mechasys Design Team make the best adaptation of the FramR for Japan.
“It is essential for us to understand our customers' reality on the job site. Fujita's expertise in Japanese construction will enable us to develop a product adapted to their working technique,” said William St-Pierre, CEO of Mechasys. “To offer the best solutions on the market, we need the contribution of companies that care about its industry. That's why we are pleased to have Fujita as part of our Pioneer Program.”
On the collaboration, Fujita Corporation explained: “The construction industry is on the cusp of major changes. Companies must integrate innovation into the core of their operations in order to improve communication and efficiency on the job site, as well as to solve issues present in the Japanese market such as the labor shortage. The Fujita team is proud to participate in the development of FramR, the construction plan projector designed by Mechasys. This innovation will considerably simplify and accelerate the delivery of our projects.”
About Mechasys: Mechasys is a construction technology company that provides innovative positioning solutions for the construction industry. Mechasys has developed its first line of products, a laser projector that displays full-scale construction plans on the job site, optimizing quality, productivity, and simplicity of operation. www.mechasys.ca
About Fujita Corporation: Founded in 1910, Fujita Corporation is one of the major Japanese general contractors that has a successful construction track record not only in Japan, but also in Central and South America and Asia. Fujita is committed to continually making efforts to create new businesses through city planning, real estate investment business and technical innovations. Moreover, one of the major focuses of the Company has been its dedicated effort to the continued contribution to our society by combining the comprehensive strength of the Daiwa House Group with its construction technology and the know-how accumulated in Japan and overseas.
