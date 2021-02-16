Automotive V2X Market to Exhibit a CAGR an Outstanding CAGR of 52.4% and Hit USD 10,318.3 Million by 2027; High Importance of In-vehicle User-experience to Foster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Top Players Covered in the Automotive V2X Market Research Report are Delphi Automotive PLC, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Qualcomm Inc., Cohda Wireless Pty, Arada Systems Inc, Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Kapsch TrafficCom, eTrans Systems, Denso Corporation, AutoTalks Ltd. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The automotive V2X market size is expected to reach USD 10,318.3 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 52.4% during the forecast period. The transformation in the automotive industry can be a vital factor in providing impetus to the market during the forecast period. Similarly, the constant efforts of OEMs to enhance in-vehicle user-experience will bolster healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years, states Fortune Business Insights, the market size stood at USD 354.0 Million in 2019

KEY INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

2017 – AT&T, Ford, and Delphi are developing a new capability to improve vehicle-to-anything communications. The proposal is designed to help vehicles commune with one another and smart infrastructure to enhance vehicle security and safety, reduce traffic congestion, and protect the environment.

2019 – Ford Motor Co. has announced that it is outfitting all of its U.S. models in 2022 with cellular V2X system. The system will allow Ford cars to commune with each other about road hazards and connect to stoplights for smooth traffic flow.





Inflated Demand for Self-driving Cars to Aid Market Expansion

The market is primarily driven by the rapidly progressing automotive industry. The growing demand for semi-autonomous cars with advanced driver assistance systems will have a tremendous impact on the global market during the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing efforts of numerous manufacturers towards the development of high-end self-driving cars with enhanced control will simultaneously foster healthy growth of the market.

The growing development of complex passenger & commercial vehicles with numerous features such as blind-spot detection, intelligent parking assistance, emergency Braking, and more will spur the demand of the market in the near future. Moreover, the growing emphasis on eco-friendly cars, equipped with smart transportation management minimal and adaptive cruise control will significantly boost the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

In addition, the increasing technological advancement in vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), and Vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communications will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the foreseeable future.





COVID-19 Outbreak to Hamper Market Growth

The coronavirus outbreak has negatively impacted the global market. The shutdown of manufacturing plants along with the decline in customer footfalls at showrooms has destructively hindered the global market. The implementation lockdown by several countries has led to drop-in automobile sales, which, in turn, will thwart the growth of the market during the forecast period. In addition, fast track strategies and efforts by key manufactures to overcome the mammoth loss can help recover the damage caused during the pandemic, which in turn, will reinforce the supply chain and accelerate the market.

Presence of Major OEMs to Augment Growth in North America

The market in North America is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the presence of major manufactures in the region. The growing production of luxury vehicles in the US will have a positive influence on the market in the region. Europe is expected to witness a substantial growth rate in the forthcoming years due to the existing V2X manufacturers in the region.





The growing adoption of autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles will further enhance the market potential in European countries such as Germany, France, England, and others. Asia Pacific is predicted to rise excellently in the forthcoming years. The growth in the region is attributed to the rapid expansion of the automotive industry in the region.

The Report Lists the Main Companies in the V2X Market:

Delphi Automotive PLC

Continental AG

Infineon Technologies AG

Qualcomm Inc.

Cohda Wireless Pty

Arada Systems Inc

Savari Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Kapsch TrafficCom

eTrans Systems

Denso Corporation

AutoTalks Ltd.

Segmentation:

By Communication Connectivity Type

• Vehicle-to-Vehicle

• Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

• Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

• Others

By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

By Vehicle Type

• DSRC

• Cellular

By Geography

• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (U.K., Germany, France and Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia- Pacific)

• Rest of the World





