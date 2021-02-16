All-new 2022 INFINITI QX55 primed for showtime with generous standard, available features at launch

Unapologetic 2022 INFINITI QX55 1 to start at $46,500 MSRP 2 in U.S. with impressive standard features on every grade level

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The statement-making 2022 INFINITI QX55 crossover coupe isn’t done talking yet. Today, INFINITI announces that its newest provocative crossover will start at $46,500 MSRP2 when it arrives in dealers in April across the U.S.

Offered in three well-equipped grades — LUXE, ESSENTIAL, and SENSORY — the all-new 2022 QX55 steals the scene with standard Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, 20-inch wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility, and class-leading cargo capacity among similarly styled competitors.

In addition to those features, the 2022 INFINITI QX55 LUXE models are smartly equipped with a power-sliding tinted glass moonroof, ergonomically designed front seats, heated front seats, dark aluminum interior trim accents, Active Noise Cancellation, and a suite of active safety features including Forward Emergency Braking with pedestrian detection, Rear Automatic Braking, Predictive Forward Collision Warning, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. A fast 4G LTE connection that offers Wi-Fi connectivity on the go for up to seven devices is included.

Every QX55 is powered by an award-winning, 268-horsepower VC-Turbo engine paired to a Continuously Variable Transmission with steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and manual mode. A Drive Mode Selector tailors each journey with customizable settings that can engage drivers — or blend into the background — when needed. INFINITI’s dual-screen InTouch system with 8-inch upper and 7-inch lower touchscreens put entertainment and information at the driver and front passenger’s fingertips during the ride.

The 2022 INFINITI QX55 ESSENTIAL builds from that special formula and adds INFINITI InTouch Navigation, leather-appointed perforated seats, climate-controlled front seats, an Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection, a heated steering wheel and Bose Performance Series premium audio with 16 speakers starting at $51,600 MSRP4.

An impressive ProASSIST Package complements the QX55 ESSENTIAL’s generous standard features with cube design LED headlights, an adaptive front lighting system, and more driver-support features including Intelligent Cruise Control, Distance Control Assist, Blind Spot Intervention, and Lane Departure Prevention. A ProACTIVE Package includes Traffic Sign Recognition; Direct Adaptive Steering; and a Head-up Display; and goes even further with the innovative ProPILOT Assist system that supports the driver with Steering Assist5; and Intelligent Cruise Control with full speed range, stop and hold6.

The top 2022 INFINITI QX55 SENSORY spares little and starts at $57,050 MSRP7. It includes all of the aforementioned features and adds supple semi-aniline leather-appointed seating, natural open-pore wood trim accents, tri-zone automatic climate control, a motion-activated liftgate, and stunning interior ambient lighting await daring new owners.

Eight captivating exterior colors are available including Majestic White, Liquid Platinum, Graphite Shadow, Mineral Black, Black Obsidian, and Hermosa Blue. Two standout shades are offered: Dynamic Sunstone Red and Slate Gray, which punctuate the QX55’s available palette.

Inside, Graphite and Stone leather- and semi-aniline-appointed seating surfaces are available. The optional combination of stunning Monaco Red and Graphite semi-aniline leather-appointed is equally expressive and organic for bold QX55 SENSORY buyers.

The arrival of the all-new 2022 INFINITI QX55 begins a product overhaul for the luxury automaker that signals an exciting new era. An all-new INFINITI QX60 three-row crossover will join later in the year with several new products on the horizon8.

Also beginning today, an exciting digital reservation program9 allows interested customers in the U.S. to raise their hands to be one of the first to receive their 2022 QX55 crossover when it arrives. The online-exclusive reservation program10 reserves an all-new 2022 QX55 with a customized selection of tasteful, trendsetting gifts. Consumers are eligible for one of the three uniquely curated gifts upon formal completion of a lease or purchase through the reservation program. Among the options, customers will be able to select from a speaker by Transparent Sound, Away everyday carry luggage bundle or a Tom Dixon Brew coffee set. Consumers interested in reserving a 2022 QX55 can find more information online at INFINITIUSA.com.

For customers interested in a virtual purchasing experience, more information is available through INFINITI NOW11, an initiative aimed to provide consumers with a 1-on-1 personal digital shopping tool connected directly to retail product experts. Participating retailers can help INFINITI customers with everything from browsing and learning about the line-up to scheduling a test drive, getting their financing in order and purchasing all from the comfort of their home. Further information on INFINITI NOW can be found here.

