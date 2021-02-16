America’s First Resort Destination Launches New Brand Campaign: The Original, The One, The Only, The Palm Beaches

/EIN News/ --

Discover The Palm Beaches (DTPB), the official tourism marketing corporation for Palm Beach County, in Southeast Florida, yesterday debuted the destination’s new brand campaign, “The Original, The One, The Only, The Palm Beaches.” With the intention of revitalizing tourism, driving occupancy across the destination and bringing revenue into the community, the integrated marketing campaign will showcase The Palm Beaches’ rich history as America’s First Resort Destination, a renowned warm weather getaway for over 125 years.

The campaign will be featured in select markets through a combination of social, digital and broadcast advertisements, boasting stunning visuals of The Palm Beaches’ cleaner sands, warmer waters and fewer crowds as well as picturesque scenes of the destination’s many iconic landmarks. In turn, reminding travelers where genuine hospitality started. The golden age of travel is back – romantic beach escapes, breeze-filled days and elegant nights – in The Palm Beaches, the nation’s resort capital.

“As the world embarks on a new era of travel, The Palm Beaches has remained enduring and timeless, and through our campaign we seek to remind travelers of this gentler side of the sunshine state,” said Nick Parks, Vice President Marketing, Discover The Palm Beaches. “For generations The Palm Beaches has provided matchless service that complements its definitive reputation as a world-renowned vacation destination. Visiting Palm Beach County is truly the best way to experience Florida, and when people are ready to travel, we are here to welcome them with open palms.”

As travelers remain cautious amidst the pandemic, DTPB has implemented several destination wide efforts to make consumers aware travel to the area is backed by the industry’s highest safety standards. In place at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) and throughout the destination – thanks to The Palm Beaches Pledge and Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC) STAR™ accreditation – visitors traveling from near or far can rest assured that The Palm Beaches is committed to providing a stress-free travel experience from the moment they arrive.

By tapping into the nostalgia that surrounds beach vacations and resort stays, DTPB strategic advertisements are sure to remind travelers what sets The Palm Beaches apart. The destination is the keeper of a flame, a representation of the gilded age of travel, and as the world continues to evolve and change there is no reason travelers should have to sacrifice the vacation experiences they have grown accustom to. For more information on The Palm Beaches visit http://thepalmbeaches.com.

About Discover The Palm Beaches

Discover The Palm Beaches, formerly the Palm Beach County Convention and Visitors Bureau, is the official 501(c)(6) not-for-profit, accredited tourism marketing organization that promotes the collection of 39 cities and towns commonly referred to as “The Palm Beaches,” which spans more than 2,300 square miles and 47 miles of pristine, golden beaches from Highland Beach and Boca Raton to Jupiter and Tequesta. Tourism is among Palm Beach County’s major industries, generating $5.06 billion in direct visitor spending and supporting 70,000 jobs with an economic impact of more than $7.7 billion. Once recognized as a tropical escape for elite travelers in the late 1800s, America’s First Resort Destination® is making its resurgence as The Best Way To Experience Florida®, welcoming a record-breaking 8.22 million people in 2019. The Palm Beaches are home to more than 17,000 hotel rooms, ranging from historic resorts to boutique inns. The destination features more than 100 family-friendly attractions, world-class luxury and antique shopping experiences, 125 miles of peaceful waterways for on- or in-the-water activities, 160 artificial reefs that line the Atlantic Ocean’s Gulf Stream current, 160 golf courses, award-winning restaurants and a thriving entertainment scene boasting more than 200 art and culture organizations.

Situated along I-95, The Palm Beaches are also home to Palm Beach International Airport (PBI), with more than 200 daily direct flights to 27 domestic and international destinations in the United States and Canada. The Palm Beaches are also conveniently located next to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Miami International airports, each one only an hour away.



For more information about The Palm Beaches, visit www.ThePalmBeaches.com and connect on social media via Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @PalmBeachesFL, YouTube at Discover The Palm Beaches and the hashtag #ThePalmBeaches. Tune-in to The Palm Beaches TV for 24/7 streaming content of the destination’s hotels, attractions, restaurants and experiences.

