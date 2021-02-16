Global Goat Milk Powder Market Size Will Reach USD 6.03 Billion By 2026: Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Goat Milk Powder Market in 2019 was approximately USD 3.26 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% and is anticipated to reach around USD 6.03 Billion by 2026. Top market players are Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC), Yayi International, Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co., Holle baby food AG, Delamere Dairy, Summerhill Goat Dairy and others.

Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled "Goat Milk Powder Market By Product Type Analysis (Whole Milk and Skimmed Milk), By Application Analysis (Dairy Product and Milk Food), By Distribution Channel Analysis (Hypermarkets & Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Medical & Pharmacy Store, and E-Commerce), by End Products Analysis (Infant & Follow-On Formula, Dietary Supplements, Chocolate, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026".

A2 casein found in human breast milk is also present in goat milk, which is easily digested by infants. This makes goat milk powder the best fit for infant formula. It helps teeth stronger and keeps bones, owing to the high calcium content in goat milk. Furthermore, the closest alternative to the human breast is goat milk. It is a perfect substitute for the protein found in human milk. As compared to cow milk, goat milk is a prosperous source of iron, vitamins, fats, calcium, protein, and other essential nutrients.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

1) What was the impact of COVID-19 on the Goat Milk Powder Market?

2) What is the market size, share of the Goat Milk Powder Market?

3) Who are the top market players in Goat Milk Powder Market?

4) What will be the future market of Goat Milk Powder Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Competitive Landscape – Top key vendors and other prominent vendors

The global goat milk powder market is segmented based on product types, applications, distribution channels, and end products. On the basis of product type segmentation, the market is classified into whole milk and skimmed milk. Among these, the whole milk segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. However, the skimmed milk segment is estimated to expand at a substantial growth over the forecast period. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into dairy products and milk food. Among the entire application segmentation, the milk food segment is anticipated to grow at a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

Top Market Players

Key players operating in the goat milk powder industry are Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC), Yayi International, Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co., Holle baby food AG, Delamere Dairy, Summerhill Goat Dairy, The Good Goat Milk Co., Hay Dairies Pte Ltd., dairy expert, FIT, and others. Furthermore, a few of the major players operating in the global goat milk market are Xi'an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co. Ltd., Woolwich Dairy Inc., Stickney Hill Dairy Inc., St Helen’s Farm, Redwood Hill Farm & Creamery, Meyenberg Goat Milk, Granarolo S.p.A., Goat Partners International, AVH Dairy Trade B.V., and Ausnutria Dairy Corporation Ltd. The prominent market players in the market are focused on key trends such as Expansion, New Product/Service Launch, Partnerships/JVs Feasibility, Mergers/Acquisitions, and Go-To-Market Strategy.

The global goat milk powder market is segmented by distribution channels as convenience stores, specialty stores, medical & pharmacy stores, hypermarkets & supermarkets, and e-Commerce. Based on the distribution channel, the e-Commerce segment is anticipated to grow at a relative growth rate than the rest of the segments over the forecast period. Furthermore, on the basis of end products, the market is divided into infant & follow-on formula, dietary supplements, chocolate, and others. Among the end product segmentation, the follow-on formula segment is anticipated to expand at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period.

The closest alternative to the human breast is goat milk. It is a perfect substitute for the protein found in human milk. A1 casein found in cow milk causes allergic and inflammatory reactions resulting in abdominal cramping and diarrhea among infants. On the other hand, A2 casein found in human breast milk is also present in goat milk, which is easily digested by infants. This makes goat milk powder the best fit for infant formula. These, in turn, strengthen the demand for the goat milk market in the infant & follow-on formula segment over the forecast period.

Furthermore, an increasingly health-conscious population coupled with added advantages of goat milk such as easily digestible and high nutrition is anticipated to create a high impact on the global goat milk powder market over the forecast period. Added nutritional benefits of goat milk that it is easier to digest than dairy alternatives or cow milk and is less likely to cause lactose intolerance. Increasing demand for goat milk is projected to strengthen the growth of goat powder across the globe.

The global goat milk powder market research report delivers an acute valuation and taxonomy of the goat milk powder industry by practically splitting the market on the basis of different product types, applications, distribution channels, end products, and regions. Through the analysis of the historical and projected trends, all the segments and sub-segments were evaluated through the bottom-up approach, and different market sizes have been projected for FY 2020 to FY 2026.

The global goat milk powder market is segmented based on product types, application, distribution channel, and end products. On the basis of product type segmentation, the market is classified into Whole Milk and Skimmed Milk. In terms of application segmentation, the market is bifurcated into dairy products and milk food. The global goat milk powder market is segmented by distribution channel as hypermarkets & supermarket, convenience store, specialty store, medical & pharmacy store, and e-Commerce. Furthermore, on the basis of end products, the market is divided into infant & follow-on formula, dietary supplements, chocolate, and others.

The global goat milk powder market analysis is split into five major regions including North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among regions, the Asia Pacific goat milk powder market is projected to expand at a significant growth rate over the forecast period. Nevertheless, North America goat milk powder markets are estimated to account for a major revenue share in 2019.

Browse the full “Goat Milk Powder Market By Product Type Analysis (Whole Milk and Skimmed Milk), By Application Analysis (Dairy Product and Milk Food), By Distribution Channel Analysis (Hypermarkets & Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Store, Medical & Pharmacy Store, and E-Commerce), by End Products Analysis (Infant & Follow-On Formula, Dietary Supplements, Chocolate, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/goat-milk-powder-market-by-product-type-analysis-1082

Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the insights from our industry KOLs, a growing number of health-conscious people is anticipated to boost the growth of the goat milk powder market across the globe

Owing to the similar nutrition property to human milk, goat milk powder has a high demand for infant and follow-on formula. This is projected to boost the demand for the goat milk powder market

The number of goat milk health benefits is also estimated to strengthen the growth of the market across the globe

Based on geography, North America accounted for dominant market share in 2019, attributed to the growing demand for goat milk product across the U.S. and Canada

However, high economic growth, an increase in export of goat milk, and high population growth coupled with increasing per capita income are projected to upsurge the demand for goat milk powder demand across Asia Pacific countries

This Report Segments the Global Goat Milk Powder Market as Follows:

Global Goat Milk Powder Market: Product Type Analysis

Whole Milk

Skimmed Milk

Global Goat Milk Powder Market: Application Analysis

Dairy Product

Milk Food

Global Goat Milk Powder Market: Distribution Channel Analysis

Hypermarkets & Supermarket

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Medical & Pharmacy Store

E-Commerce

Global Goat Milk Powder Market: End Products Analysis

Infant & Follow-On Formula

Dietary Supplements

Chocolate

Others

