Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,709 in the last 365 days.

Sotera Health to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- CLEVELAND, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company (Nasdaq: SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Scott Leffler, will present at the Citi 2021 Healthcare Services, Medtech, Tools, & HCIT Virtual Conference on February 24, 2021 at 8:00 am ET. In addition, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Michael B. Petras, Jr. will present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference on March 10, 2021 at 9:10 am ET.

A link to the live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Sotera Health website under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Sally J. Curley, IRC
Curley Global IR, LLC
IR@soterahealth.com

Jenny Kobin
IR Advisory Solutions
IR@soterahealth.com
   
MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristin Gibbs
Chief Marketing Officer, Sotera Health
kgibbs@soterahealth.com 		 

Source: Sotera Health Company

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Sotera Health to Present at Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.