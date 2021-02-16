Clean Earth Recycles Nearly 450,000 Tons of Soil On-Site Utilizing Thermal Remediation Technology, Focuses on Sustainability

The specialty waste processing company successfully removed obsolete, chlorinated organic compounds from a U.S. Department of Defense site in Northwest Florida.

With a focus on sustainability, Clean Earth prevents 22,500 truckloads of contaminated soil from entering landfills, while preserving existing natural resources.

/EIN News/ -- CAMP HILL, Pa., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC), a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, today announces that its Clean Earth Mobile Soil Services division has treated and beneficially reused nearly 450,000 tons of contaminated soil using mobile thermal remediation technology for a military contractor in Northwest Florida. Clean Earth’s mobile thermal treatment solution for contaminated soil exceeded the remediation goals for the project, attaining a 100% success rate for all soils treated and eliminating an estimated 22,500 truckloads of soil contaminated with chlorinated organic compounds from entering landfills.

Clean Earth, an industry leader in full-service, sustainable disposal and recycling solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste, offers mobile treatment solutions that are designed to meet each specific project’s desired remediation goals and site complexities.

Clean Earth’s Mobile Soil Services offers thermal desorption technology that effectively treats and processes hazardous, non-hazardous and high-moisture contaminated media, including pesticides, polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs), hydrocarbons, chlorine compounds and more. Mobile capabilities enable thermal desorption treatment of contaminated soil to be performed at the project site, avoiding the high costs associated with traditional waste transportation and disposal methods.

Using the mobile thermal remediation equipment at the U.S. Department of Defense site in Northwest Florida, Clean Earth and the military contractor:

Kept nearly 450,000 tons of soil from entering landfills.

Eliminated the mining and import of 450,000 tons of backfill.

Prevented the need for 22,500 truckloads of imported material to replace the contaminated soil and backfill the excavation.

Exceeded the soil cleanup objectives set forth by the Florida Department of Environmental Protections (DEP), allowing for the soil reuse in residential areas.

“Clean Earth is leading the environmental industry by providing sustainable and cost-effective treatment of contaminated soil while preserving natural resources,” said David Stanton, President of Clean Earth. “Our versatile mobile remediation services enable customers to benefit from an on-site solution for contaminated soil, ultimately helping to minimize environmental impact and maximize value. With over 30 years of experience, we are proud of our continuous investment in technology to improve the environment and promote a sustainable future.”

Onsite thermal desorption allows Clean Earth to further support a client’s project by expanding the range of non-hazardous and hazardous waste that can be treated, reducing site liability, and minimizing or eliminating future site monitoring requirements. The Clean Earth team routinely works alongside regulators, consultants, third-party laboratories and vendors to aid in the selection of the most cost-effective solutions to accomplish each customer’s goals, ranging from small private projects to large Superfund sites.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation (NYSE: HSC) is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams, and innovative technologies for the steel, railways and energy industries. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 13,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco’s common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at www.harsco.com .

About Clean Earth

Clean Earth’s vision is to create a better future for our people, partners, and planet by turning specialty waste into recycling opportunities. Clean Earth is one of the largest specialty waste companies in the United States providing remediation, disposal, recycling, and beneficial reuse solutions for hazardous and non-hazardous waste and contaminated materials. Headquartered in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, it operates a network of 92 locations across the United States. As a leader in the industry, Clean Earth has the experience and capabilities to provide efficient, effective hazardous and non-hazardous waste recycling and disposal solutions. Our vast portfolio of technologies and services touches nearly every industry that generates waste including energy, infrastructure, commercial, industrial, retail, and healthcare markets.