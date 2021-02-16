Carahsoft and Vyopta Partner to Provide Collaboration Intelligence to the Public Sector

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas and RESTON, Va., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vyopta, a leading provider of Collaboration Intelligence, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Vyopta’s Master Government Aggregator® and make Vyopta’s comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management (CPM) and Workspace Insights solutions available to the public sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V and Maryland COTS contracts.



“Collaboration has become critical in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our customers have expressed a need for full visibility into their complex collaboration environments,” said Natalie Gregory, Vice President of Sales managing the Vyopta practice at Carahsoft. “Vyopta empowers public sector agencies to improve collaboration, optimize meeting room usage, meet compliance reporting requirements, and efficiently manage large, complex collaboration environments. We look forward to partnering with Vyopta to provide innovative collaboration intelligence solutions to our public sector customers with the support of our reseller partners.”

Vyopta helps governments in the U.S., Canada, and Europe support a wide range of collaboration use cases including providing mission-critical communication, enabling remote health services and increasing access to agency services. Vyopta’s CPM Monitoring solution provides real-time alerts and detailed metrics on performance and quality of live and completed meetings – video, phone or web-based. CPM Analytics offers actionable insights that can identify cost-saving measures while detecting usability and quality concerns.

Vyopta integrates and collects data from Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Zoom (including Zoom webinars), Google Meet, Cisco UCM, Cisco Meeting Server, Pexip, gateways for voice and video, and IoT collaboration devices.

“We’re excited to partner with Carahsoft to set up a distribution channel in the public sector market for the first time,” said Cody Bell, Director of Federal Accounts at Vyopta. “We are seeing high demand among federal agencies to provide video and UC troubleshooting tools that are simple to use for front-line IT support teams.”

Vyopta’s U.S. Federal government customers include the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Department of Veterans Affairs, Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), the Federal Reserve System, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the U.S. Senate and U.S. Courts. In early January, Vyopta received the “In Process” designation from the U.S. Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP), and is listed on the FedRAMP marketplace website .

Vyopta’s collaborative intelligence solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B and Maryland COTS Contract 060B2490021. For more information, contact the Vyopta team at Carahsoft at (703) 871-8570 or Vyopta@carahsoft.com.

About Vyopta Incorporated

Vyopta , the Collaboration Intelligence company, is a global leader in comprehensive monitoring and analytics for Collaboration Performance Management and Workspace Insights. By integrating insights from multi-vendor Unified Communications & Collaboration vendors and IOT devices, Vyopta helps organizations deliver the best UC user experience and optimize their UC and real estate investments. Vyopta helps hundreds of organizations worldwide spanning 20+ industries monitor 6 million endpoints and over 20 billion meeting minutes a year.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver Vyopta, VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

