Global Digitization in Lending Market Size & Trends Estimated to Reach USD 83,458 Million By 2025 Facts & Factors

According to the [190+ Pages] research report; the global Digitization in Lending Market in 2018 was approximately USD 4,066 Million. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 53.6% and is anticipated to reach around USD 83,458 Million by 2025. Top market players are Lending Stream, 118118Money, Prosper Marketplace, Inc., Avant, Inc., Elevate, Rise Credit, FirstCash, Inc. and others.

“According to the research study, the global Digitization in Lending Market was estimated at USD 4,066 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 83,458 Million by 2025. The global Digitization in Lending Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.6% from 2018 to 2025”.

Digitization in lending is the breakthrough in the lending & borrowing method that is performed digitally without the utilization of paperwork. Moreover, digitization helps lenders target end-users through real-time offerings. Apart from this, digitization in lending automates complicated procedures and minimizes manual interventions.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 Pandemic on Businesses: Know Short Term and Long Term Impact

Most of the businesses are facing a growing litany of business-critical concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, including supply chain disruptions, a risk of a recession, and a potential drop in consumer spending. All these scenarios will play out differently across various regions and industries, making accurate and timely market research more essential than ever.

We at Facts and Factors ( http://www.fnfresearch.com ) understand how difficult it is for you to plan, strategize, or make business decisions, and as such, we have your back to support you in these uncertain times with our research insights. Our team of consultants, analysts and experts has developed an analytical model tool for markets which helps us to assess the impact of the virus more effectively on the industrial markets. We are further implementing these insights into our reports for a better understanding of our clients.

Furthermore, digitization in lending across the banking sector has become a standard for retail credit processing. With the onset of digital revolution along with the growing digitization in lending activities, personal-loan applications nowadays are submitted through swiping on the smartphones. Today, banks are treating small & medium-sized enterprises as their digital priority. Moreover, traditional banks, as well as FinTech firms, have started offering online plans in lending for small & medium-scale firms. This has resulted in less time in approving of the loans or disbursements and this has made the digitized lending popular both among the consumers and the firms. Digitization in lending also helps the banks to improve their operational efficacy.

Top Market Players:

Lending Stream

118118Money

Prosper Marketplace Inc.

Avant Inc.

Elevate

Rise Credit

FirstCash Inc.

Speedy Cash

Check ‘n Go

LendUp

NetCredit

Opportunity Financial LLC

Simplic

Headway Capital Partners LLP

Blue Vine

RapidAdvance

Amigo Loans Ltd.

Lendico

Trigg

Wonga Group

Massive acceptance of digital lending will steer the market trends

The large-scale digitization along with the massive acceptance of digitization in lending processes like customer loans, vehicle loans, personnel loans, and business loans will steer the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Furthermore, digitization of the lending processes witnessed across financial institutions like banks will further proliferate the market growth over the forecast timeline. Apart from this, digitization assists the banks to proficiently target the consumers. However, the lack of interoperability & issues like data theft can negatively impact business growth over the forecast timeline. Nevertheless, digital channels enhance the lending experience for the consumers and this will offer new growth avenues for the market over the forecast period.

Business loans to dominate the loan type segment over the forecast period

The growth of the business loans segment during the period from 2019 to 2025 is owing to an increase in the number of small & mid-sized businesses. Apart from this, digitization in lending process brings reduction in operating costs and helps in retaining the customers as well as small businesses.

On Smart Phone segment to record highest CAGR over the forecast period

The On smartphone segment is set to register the highest growth rate of over 53% during the period from 2019 to 2025. The segmental growth is credited to large-scale technological breakthroughs witnessed in smartphones, easy access, and robust app development in smartphones.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the Digitization in Lending market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porter’s Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.



The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product & service launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.



The study provides a decisive view of the Digitization in Lending market by segmenting the market based on loan type, deployment, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025.

Europe to dominate the digitization in lending industry by 2025 in terms of revenue

The growth of the regional market during the forecast timeline is owing to massive digitization in lending procedures witnessed in the financial institutions across countries like France, Germany, and the UK.

Browse the full “Digitization in Lending Market By Loan Type (Personal Loans, Business Loans, and Auto Loans) and By Deployment (On Computer and On Smart Phone): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2018 – 2025” report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/digitization-in-lending-market-by-loan-type-personal-302

This report segments the Digitization in Lending market as follows:

Digitization in Lending Market: By Loan Type Analysis

Personal Loans

Business Loans

Auto Loans

Digitization in Lending Market: By Deployment Analysis

On Computer

On Smart Phone

