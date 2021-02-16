McDonald’s Salutes The Faces of Black History with Virtual Online Campaign on 360WiSE

Sponsored by McDonald’s NY Tri-State Owner/Operators, The Faces of Black History has always been a major live play event for students in the NY Tri-State area

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The historical play sponsored by McDonald’s NY Tri-State Owner/Operators, The Faces of Black History Tour is a free performance consisting of a cast that travels to local schools to teach students about the influential figures of black history through music.



Due to the covid-19 pandemic the McDonald’s Faces Of Black History Play is currently streaming live on 360WiSE ( www.360Wise.com ), a black owned media company that’s ranked in the top 1% globally for social media influence and brand marketing of celebrities, public figures and major brands.

"It’s an honor to be chosen to host such a historical and significant production in this moment in history," said Robert Alexander, Founder and CEO of 360WiSE. "Our entire team has worked tirelessly to introduce our 'Virtual Historic Time Capsule.'"



This collection includes a daily media release with Icon’s such as : Cicely Tyson, Robert Lee Dunham, Kobe Bryant, Malcolm X, Aretha Franklin, Thurgood Marshall, Attorney Benjamin Crump, Oprah Winfrey and more.

"According to Terry Gadson, manager of a month-long tour and director of operations at NJ based Public Relations, Advertising and Entertainment agency Irving Street Rep, the program discusses the accomplishments and contributions of African Americans. For the past 18years, the NY Tri-State McDonald's Owner Operator Association has been the proud sponsors of the annual Black history campaign titled McDonald's Salutes the Faces of Black History," said Terry Gadson.

The "Faces of Black History" tour was created to salute and honor Black History makers throughout the world, from Harriet Tubman, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks to name a few. The Faces of Black History acknowledges the contributions of African Americans to America, from slavery to the present. This show salutes many well known celebrities, personalities and history makers in an entertaining and educational format for all ages. From Negro Spirituals to Rap music and everything in between, this talented four member cast takes the audience on a high energy excursion through African American Culture.

This program also covers the accomplishments of the first African American President, Barack Obama and this year the first Female, African American and Asian American Vice President Kamala Harris. Also highlighted is the Civil Rights Movement all the way to today's Black Lives Matter Movement.



"McDonald's Salutes the Faces of Black History Tour has become a staple in the communities across the NY Tri-State area over the past 18 years, and has educated and empowered many down through the years," said Terry Gadson of Irving Street Rep.

