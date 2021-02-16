Raptor Technologies® Named Approved Partner for Florida’s School Safety Regulation Known as Alyssa’s Law

Schools Can Rapidly Deploy Raptor® Alert Software and Exceed New Safety Mandate

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Florida Department of Education has named Raptor Technologies®, the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety software, as an approved partner for Florida’s Alyssa’s Law mandate. This announcement follows the somber third anniversary of the tragic event at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that was the impetus for Alyssa’s Law. Thanks to the leadership of the Florida State Legislature and the Department of Education, Florida public and charter schools will be required to demonstrate compliance with Alyssa’s Law beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. Raptor® Alert helps schools quickly and easily comply with the new legislation calling for silent panic alarms linked to law enforcement and first responder services. Already passed into law in New Jersey and now Florida, Alyssa’s Law is quickly gaining traction around the U.S.



Details on how Raptor Alert seamlessly integrates with diverse emergency services technologies to protect students and staff is available on Raptor’s website.

“Complying with Alyssa’s Law is crucial for school districts to meet state requirements and protect students and staff who find themselves in emergency situations,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “Our panic alert system, Raptor Alert, exceeds the state’s requirement. We’re honored that 73% of Florida districts, totaling over 2,500 schools, already trust Raptor to keep their schools, students and staff safe. We look forward to building on these relationships and continuing to provide Florida school districts with innovative safety solutions.”

Raptor Alert fully integrates with the Raptor K-12 school safety platform, which includes Raptor Visitor Management, Raptor Emergency Management, and Raptor Volunteer Management.

“I’m excited about getting Raptor Alert implemented throughout our district,” said Dave Lupinetti, District Security and Emergency Management Supervisor, Charlotte County Public School District. “We currently utilize Raptor’s Visitor Management solutions, and now we’re looking forward to protecting our students and staff with Raptor Emergency Management and Raptor Alert.”

“Raptor Alert, paired with Raptor Emergency Management, provides schools a complete solution that allows for customization, drill management, and reunification with parents,” said Captain Rick Francis, School Safety Director for Seminole County. “We are excited that Raptor was selected as a vendor by the State of Florida.”

About Raptor Technologies®

Raptor Technologies is the nation’s leading provider of integrated school safety technologies for K-12 schools. Founded in 2002 with the mission to protect every child, every school, every day, Raptor® solutions include: Raptor Visitor Management, Raptor Emergency Management and Raptor Volunteer Management.

Currently, the Raptor system is being used by schools nationwide to screen students, staff, and visitors for COVID-19 via customized health screening questions and to run detailed contact tracing reports.

Over 35,000 U.S. schools trust Raptor to help protect their students and staff.

Raptor Technologies is a privately held corporation based in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit www.raptortech.com

