Parallels Offers Exclusive 10-in-1 Premium Software Bundle of Mac Apps―a $712 USD Value―at No Cost to New Parallels Desktop for Mac Customers and a Discounted Price for Eligible Current Customers

Included top-rated apps can help improve productivity and efficiency, reclaim hard drive space, visualize data, manage passwords, create stunning web content, recover lost files, and more

/EIN News/ -- BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Parallels® (parallels.com) announced a new premium bundle of ten leading Mac apps, a $712 USD value MSRP (manufacturers’ suggested retail price/MSRP), which is available to new and current eligible Parallels Desktop 16 for Mac (parallels.com/desktop) customers now through February 28, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. PST.



“We created a valuable collection of premium Mac software tools to provide customers and tech enthusiasts with easy, fast and powerful solutions to simplify their computing experience,” said Nick Dobrovolskiy, Parallels Senior Vice President of Engineering and Support. “Our limited-time app bundle offers about a 90 percent discount off the MSRP of these time-saving tools for new and eligible Parallels Desktop for Mac customers through February 28th.”

The exclusive 10-in-1 bundle of software with Parallels Desktop for Mac includes:

Parallels Desktop for Mac: Efficiently run Windows, Linux, and other popular operating systems on your Intel Mac without rebooting, with Parallels Desktop for Mac. This award-winning virtualization solution has been a leading choice for millions of customers worldwide since 2006.





Parallels Toolbox for macOS or Windows: Whether you need to clean your hard drive, download an Internet video, or give a presentation without distractions, Parallels Toolbox for Mac and Windows is an all-in-one solution with more than 30 tools that simplify common tasks to just one-click. Unlock the potential of your computer without remembering messy key combinations or paying for dozens of individual apps. A one-year subscription is included.





Parallels Access for iOS or Android: Remotely access up to five computers—PC or Mac—and work easily via any HTML5 web browser, or from an unlimited number of iPads, iPhones, or Android tablets and phones using familiar native touch gestures. Parallels Access. Available for iOS or Android, this must-have app for remote and mobile workers provides peace of mind with its ability to provide access to easily work with all of the files and apps on their computer via the Internet—anytime from anywhere. A one-year subscription is included.





MindManager For Mac 13: Capture, organize, manage and share your business-critical information more easily, elegantly and efficiently with MindManager for Mac 13. Transform scattered ideas and data into dynamic visual maps, diagrams, flowcharts, matrices and more. Connect everything that matters to your work, all in one place, so you can think more clearly, make better decisions, and get to where you want to be. A one-year subscription is included.





1Password Families: 1Password is the easiest and safest way to share passwords, credit cards and anything else that's too important to email. It helps your family practice smart online security by generating strong, unique passwords for all your online accounts. 1Password remembers everything for you, keeps sensitive data safe, and automatically signs you into your favorite sites with a single click. 1Password Families (one-year subscription) includes five family members. Valid only for new 1Password customers.





Fantastical Premium: This calendar and tasks app for Mac, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch provides many features including events, tasks, weather, interesting calendars, meeting proposals, instant conference call joining, quick conference call creation, calendar sets, 14 widgets, and much more. A one-year subscription is included.





Octopus.do Pro: Create your website map, add notes, wireframes, specify page content and use color schemes to improve your site map design or implement website development or content planning. Then you can export your sitemaps to PDF and PRINT and collaborate with your team. A one-year subscription is included.





Intego Mac Internet Security X9: This award-winning Mac anti-virus and firewall software contains two best-selling security products that protect your Mac against malware and network attacks: VirusBarrier X9 and NetBarrier X9. Together they ensure that your Mac is protected against adware, malware, strangers, and unknown applications trying to get in. A one-year subscription is included.





Acronis True Image 2021 Premium: A single solution protects your digital life from all threats—from hardware failure and lost or stolen devices, to the latest cyberattacks. It protects everything—photos, files, applications, systems and the devices they are on—through an intuitive interface that is accessible from anywhere. It unifies reliable backup and advanced anti-malware in one full-featured solution. A one-year subscription is included.





Pocket Premium: Save articles, videos and stories from any publication, page, or app. Curate your own space filled with everything you want to save and learn. Pocket Premium delivers a beautiful, ad-free space to absorb stories at your own pace—and keep them for however long you'd like. Immerse yourself in great content anywhere—even offline. Read or listen without distraction, on any device. A one-year subscription is included.





Save articles, videos and stories from any publication, page, or app. Curate your own space filled with everything you want to save and learn. Pocket Premium delivers a beautiful, ad-free space to absorb stories at your own pace—and keep them for however long you’d like. Immerse yourself in great content anywhere—even offline. Read or listen without distraction, on any device. A one-year subscription is included. Gravit Designer PRO: Gravit Designer is a full-featured vector graphic design software that works on all platforms. Unlock the full power of your creativity with fast and flexible tools tailored to professional designers. Get unlimited cloud storage, advanced typography, precise and non-destructive object styling, versatile import and export options, functionality across all platforms, sharing capabilities and more. A one-year subscription is included.



Availability and Pricing

The limited time premium Mac app bundle from Parallels is only available from Tuesday, February 16 to Sunday, February 28 and can be purchased here.

Current Parallels Desktop for Mac customers can upgrade to the package here, while current 1Password users can email support@1password.com with their activation key from the Parallels purchase confirmation email and the 1Password team will apply a discount.

About Parallels

Parallels is a global leader in cross-platform solutions that make it possible and simple for businesses and individuals to use and access the applications and files they need on any device or operating system. Parallels helps customers take advantage of the best technology out there, whether it’s Windows, Mac, iOS, Android or the cloud. Parallels solves complex engineering and user-experience problems by making it simple and cost-effective for businesses and individual customers to use applications wherever they may be—local, remote, in the private datacenter or in the cloud. Parallels, a business unit of Corel, has offices in North America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Visit parallels.com/about for more information.



About Corel

Corel products enable millions of connected knowledge workers around the world to do great work faster. Offering some of the industry's best-known software brands, we give individuals and teams the power to create, collaborate and deliver impressive results. Our success is driven by an unwavering commitment to deliver a broad portfolio of innovative applications—including CorelDRAW®, ClearSlide®, MindManager®, Parallels® and WinZip®—to inspire users and help them achieve their goals. To learn more about Corel, please visit corel.com.

Promotion ends February 28, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. PST

All statements made here in respect of third-party software, technologies and applications are taken from such third parties' websites. Parallels does not assume any liability for the accuracy, reliability or validity of those statements.

