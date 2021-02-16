Kraig Biocraft Laboratories files for International Patents in Key Spider Silk Knock-in Knock-out Technology

Patent covers Biotech Company’s latest Spider Silk mass production Tools

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, Mich., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (OTCQB: KBLB) (“the Company” or “Kraig Labs”), the biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silk, announces that the Company has filed a patent application protecting its most advanced knock-in knock-out gene editing technologies for the creation of nearly pure spider silk.



Entitled "Modification of Heavy Chain Fibrion in Bombyx Mori", this patent covering the core technologies the Company has developed for the mass production of nearly pure spider silk fibers. Specifically, the Company has leveraged the application of knock-in knock-out technology to create the most genetically advanced and purest spider silk fibers in the Company’s history. The Company has also filed a corresponding patent application under the global Patent Cooperation Treaty process to protect these technologies internationally.

These technologies and inventions were first disclosed in a provisional patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) under applications #62/995,717 on February 11, 2020. This full patent application, now filed, takes advantage of that earlier priority date in the USPTO’s first to file patent system. The Company made the discovery of this breakthrough public during a press conference held on April 16, 2020 where it reported the creation of this new technology with a spider silk purity nearly ten times greater than Dragon Silk, the Company’s previously developed recombinant spider silk fibers.

"Since first reporting the development of this new Knock-in, Knock-out gene-editing system, we have moved forward rapidly to bring this nearly pure spider silk to market. The filing of this full patent application is well-timed as we expect to begin transitioning this new, purer spider silk technology to our production facility in the near future," said Kim Thompson, CEO and founder of Kraig Labs. “These technologies are core to the commercialization of spider silk, and we will continue to push forward aggressively to protect and grow intellectual property while we remain squarely focused on the commercialization and generating sales.”

About Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.:

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (www.KraigLabs.com), a reporting biotechnology company, is a developer of genetically engineered spider silk based fiber technologies.

