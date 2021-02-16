Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Bluebird Bio Inc. Investors

/EIN News/ -- Click here to join the case​

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Bluebird Bio, Inc. ("Bluebird" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE) investors that acquired securities between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020.

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Bluebird Bio, Inc. ("Bluebird" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: BLUE) investors that acquired securities between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020.

It is alleged in this complaint that Bluebird made misleading and false statements to the market. Bluebird presented insufficient data to support its U.S. Biologics Licensing Application submission for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease. Bluebird downplayed the risk of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to its BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly in regard to manufacturing. Bluebird’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Bluebird.

