Triterras, Inc. Investors: Last Days to Participate Actively in the Class Action Lawsuit; Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIT) investors that acquired shares between August 20, 2020 and December 16, 2020. Investors have until February 19, 2021 to seek an active role in this litigation.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action

It is alleged in this complaint that Triterras made misleading and false statements to the market. Investors were misled by Triterras in regard to the extent to which its revenue growth relied on Rhodium referring users to the Triterras’ Kratos platform. Rhodium suffered from severe financial problems, in turn jeopardizing the growth of Triterras' Kratos platform. Triterras’ public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period, based on these facts. Investors suffered damages when the market learned the truth about Triterras.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 19, 2021.

