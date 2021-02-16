Bragg Gaming Enters Exciting Twitch Promotion Via Cashmagnet-Operated Mr. Gamble

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) ("Bragg" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Bragg has partnered with Mr. Gamble, the rapidly growing online casino affiliate site, through Bragg’s wholly-owned subsidiary ORYX Gaming, to showcase the provider’s games offering on its site and via its slots channel on Twitch.



Through the partnership, ORYX’s wide and diverse content will be promoted on the leading affiliate’s site and streamed directly to millions of players.

ORYX offers operators access to more than 10,000 games from more than 100 game providers via its ORYX Hub. It also hosts premium content from its exclusive RGS partners, including GAMOMAT, Kalamba Games, Givme Games, Golden Hero, CandleBets, Peter & Sons and Arcadem. ORYX, a leading turnkey solution provider with numerous operator partners around the globe, also offers an iGaming platform/PAM, RGS platform, managed sportsbook solution, lottery products, player engagement and data service tools.

Cashmagnet-owned Mr. Gamble is quickly establishing itself as a leading affiliate site and its Twitch slots channel has over 1.2 million views. Twitch is the leading platform for streaming both online and live content. The site has recently seen exceptional growth and now features over 15 million users. Twitch casino stream popularity is growing daily, with thousands of enthusiasts from around the world following established casino streamers on a daily basis.

"The collaboration with ORYX Gaming will be one of our biggest so far. We are truly impressed by the pace at which they are expanding in the sector,” said Jonas Kyllönen, CMO and Co-Founder of Mr. Gamble. “Not many B2B solution providers are able to offer such a wide range of services for casino operators. I'm very impressed by the number of game providers they can offer. 100+ is a big number and should cater to the needs of even the most demanding casinos.”

“We’re very proud to feature ORYX Gaming on our player-focused online comparison site,” continued Mr. Kyllönen. “We'll be presenting ORYX games on our highly popular Twitch channel as well, where we see thousands of unique iGaming enthusiasts popping by for some online casino slots excitement on a daily basis.”

“We’re always looking for new ways to promote our games and through this partnership we will be able to directly connect with the players who will give us direct feedback on our titles,” said Matevž Mazij, Managing Director of ORYX Gaming. “We’re excited to team up with Mr. Gamble to showcase our offering to its expanding following.”

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group (TSX:BRAG, OTC: BRGGF) is a global B2B gaming technology platform provider. With operations across Europe and North America, Bragg is expanding into an international force within the burgeoning global online gaming market. Bragg’s main brand is ORYX Gaming, an innovative business-to-business iGaming platform, casino content aggregator, managed sportsbook and managed services provider, offering cutting-edge content from leading studios.

