The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTC: FLES) Announces Uplisting to OTCQB

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 4Less Group, Inc. (OTCQB: FLES) the premiere online marketplace for all automotive parts and accessories today announced that its common stock was approved for quotation on the OTC Markets Group, Inc.’s OTCQB® tier Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) under the symbol “FLES” effective as of the open of trading on February 16, 2021.



"Trading on the OTCQB is an important milestone and will provide greater transparency to existing and prospective shareholders while growing our exposure to a much broader investing community," stated Tim Armes, CEO, The 4Less Group Inc.

The OTCQB is a venture market operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is designed for developing companies in the U.S. and abroad. To be eligible for quotation on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Companies must also meet a minimum bid price test and other financial conditions. The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market and provides current public information to investors that need to analyze, value, and trade securities.



About The 4Less Group, Inc.:

Building on their knowledge and success of their e-commerce website liftkits4less.com that targets the aftermarket automotive parts for Jeep Truck and SUV vehicles, The 4 Less Group is now focused on launching the world’s first automotive parts only multi-vendor marketplace under the URL AutoParts4Less.com.

The autoparts4less marketplace will give potential thousands of sellers and millions of buyers a one stop shop for all automotive parts across the entire automotive spectrum including: cars, trucks, heavy duty commercial vehicles, motorcycles, boats, UTV/ATV, snowmobile and Jet-skis. The autoparts4less marketplace is scheduled to start on-boarding sellers this March 2021 and a projected MVP site launch of early Summer 2021.



Also visit: www.autoparts4Less.com as well as www.LiftKits4Less.com

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects. In particular, when used in the preceding discussion, the words "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," or "may," and similar conditional expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this news release other than those of historical fact, about an action, event or development, are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Such statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Factors that could cause results to differ include but are not limited to, successful performance of internal plans, product or services development and acceptance, the impact of competitive services and pricing, or general economic risks and uncertainties. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. The Company takes no obligation to update or correct (i) its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or (ii) those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by the Company.

