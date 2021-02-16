Progressive Care Announces Telehealth Partnership With EagleForce Health to Drive myVax Digital Passport for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is excited to announce a new partnership with EagleForce Health, LLC to integrate its proprietary telehealth platform (“myVax™”) and develop a platform for the Company’s Digital Passport for COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination results.



“The need for a digital passport to help manage our coming post-pandemic environment is paramount, and we believe myVax™ can develop into a market-leading solution to meet that need,” remarked Alan Jay Weisberg, CEO and Chairman of Progressive Care. “This partnership will allow Progressive Care to expand our telehealth presence and scale more of our operations in a geographically agnostic manner through significant exposure to one of the most important opportunities defining the intermediate-term future in the business economy: digital proof of vaccination.”

The myVax™ platform is expected to launch over the coming weeks and to include complete patient scheduling, telehealth, and tele-pharmacy platform services. “Our partnership with Progressive Care is designed to focus on the COVID-19 digital passport roll-out to support the Company’s first line health service providers who see, touch, and bring solutions directly to the patient. Phase 1 of the myVax™ platform launch will be made available to the patient population well beyond the COVID 19 pandemic. The full scope of our commitment to this partnership will bring transformational outcomes to patient adherence and self-management of disease to the rapidly growing Telehealth marketplace. We are so proud to have Progressive Care as a partner,” said Stanley Campbell, CEO and Chairman of EagleForce Health, LLC.

The platform will manage an individual’s COVID-19 Vaccine and Test Journey documenting all transitions, including healthcare appointments, billing, and telehealth services. This will also include a Digital Passport or Digital Wallet that is QR-coded for registration, verification, and documentation of COVID-19 vaccination and/or test results.

This is expected to provide a powerful tool for various processes that the Company believes will come to depend upon accurate real-time virus spread risk abatement, including merchants such as cruise lines, airlines, sports venues, high-population-density, manufacturing, packing, or shipping facilities, and institutions such as school districts, universities, court proceedings, public transportation systems, and other service providers.

Mr. Weisberg added, “The COVID-19 digital passport roll-out will be our Phase 1 service launch for the myVax™ platform; however, the full scope of this partnership expands well beyond COVID-19 and is expected to powerfully augment our overall positioning in the rapidly growing Telehealth marketplace. We look forward to providing further updates and additional detail in subsequent communications.”

About Progressive Care

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

About MyVax

MyVax™ National Immunization Management system is deployed and scaled to serve as a single national platform for the emergency authorization of the COVID-19 vaccines, the associated lab reports as well as the daily routine management of other vaccines and medications for chronic conditions. The national infrastructure operates at every point-of-sale pharmacy with real-time alerting functionality that reaches across state borders to assure the safety and efficacy of all patients while enabling self-monitoring and management of chronic conditions and medications. This platform is designed to promote adherence and self-management of disease including routine immunizations and preventive care with access to care team through HIPAA compliant Telehealth platform. MyVax™ is designed to provide every man, woman, and child access to their own COVID-19 Vaccination Information and Medical Information for 25 years. MyVax™ allows the patient to own their own data and receive real-time scheduling and alerts directly from any provider, pharmacy, or payer from anyplace in the nation.

About EagleForce

EagleForce’s pedigree was established within the commercial and government health sectors and is recognized as a leading technology solutions company providing a broad range of eligibility systems development, organizational and operational assistance to “Big Data Analytics” processing, interoperability, predictive analytics, and other IT functions. The Company’s evidence-based eligibility & real-time monitoring systems have been deployed to solve some of the biggest technology challenges in the world. Today, the EagleForce solutions have been adopted by many leading healthcare companies including pharmaceutical manufacturers, PBMs, chain pharmacies and drug wholesalers. EagleForce Health delivers the most advanced evidence-based clinical insights and business intelligence for accurate and persistent information available today. Leveraging the secure technology that has provided knowledge and analytics to both the commercial and government industries for many years, EagleForce Health brings this high pedigree of advanced analytics, information sharing, security, and privacy to healthcare.

Cautionary Disclosure Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

