Lifted Made, a Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Rapidly Growing Cannabis Company Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP), Wins Best in Show Award at the Prestigious CBD Events Show in La Jolla, California

/EIN News/ -- JACKSONVILLE, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCQX: AQSP ) ( www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com ) is excited to announce that on Friday, February 12, 2021, its wholly owned subsidiary Lifted Made ( www.LiftedMade.com ) received the Best in Show award at the prestigious CBD Events Show in La Jolla, California, for its flagship brand’s Urb Finest Flowers lineup of products.



Lifted Made presented an outstanding lineup of hemp-derived delta 8 THC (“D8”), CBD, CBN and CBG products, including the following new Urb Finest Flowers products that wowed the judges:

D8 and CBG Flower: a 5 gram container of White CBG flower covered in D8. Available strains: Tangie, Wedding Cake and Watermelon Zkittlez;

D8 and CBD SAUCY DMNDS: a 1:1 ratio of CBD diamonds suspended in pure D8 sauce (a pure form of liquid-like concentration). Available strains: Tropical Cookies, Creme Cookies and Pink Cookies; and

A proprietary D8 Disposable: custom inside and out, our new disposable was made specifically for vaping D8. The disposable vape contains 0.5 grams of D8 distillate, and is available in the following strains: Pink Cookies, Maui Wowie and Ekto Kooler.



Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of AQSP, and CEO of Lifted Made, said: “We are very gratified by the buyers’ recognition of the quality and innovative, attractive packaging of Lifted Made’s delta 8, CBN and CBG products. At the show, in addition to hundreds of thousands of dollars of product sales, we reached oral agreements with several new regional distributors for Lifted Made’s products in North Carolina, South Carolina, New York and Georgia. We also found great success with our new tobacco-free nicotine pouches, being sold under the brand name “FR3SH”, at another event at the start of last week called SSE (Smoke Shop Events); the nicotine pouch category continues to gain momentum. What a great start to 2021!”

Mike Sessoms, co-owner of Smoke Shop Events said: “It was an absolute pleasure having the Lifted Made guys join in for their first time at both Smoke Shop Events, and CBD Events last week in La Jolla, California, and the buyers loved them too. They won our Best In Show award at their very first show! Congratulations guys!”

In addition to winning the Best in Show award, Lifted Made has been busy managing the build out of its new 11,238 square foot headquarters and operations building located in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Lifted Made anticipates moving its operations into the new building in the next few weeks.

“Moving our operations from Zion, Illinois to Kenosha, Wisconsin, should help us in a number of ways. Most importantly, we will have more space for production, which we desperately need. We are designing the layout of the facility to efficiently maximize the space for manufacturing. I think that the new building will also be more conducive to creativity and productivity, as we will no longer be on top of each other in a cramped space. And, the aesthetics of the new building are inspiring and are a reflection of Lifted Made’s creativity and commitment to artistic excellence. We are excited to welcome our team, shareholders, vendors and customers to the new facility as soon as it is ready,” said Nicholas S. Warrender, Vice Chairman and COO of AQSP, and CEO of Lifted Made.

Acquired Sales Corp.’s new subsidiary Younite Corp. will use the space in Zion, Illinois that is currently being used by Lifted Made. Younite Corp. plans to announce an exciting and unique new hemp-derived product later this quarter.

About Acquired Sales Corp.

Acquired Sales Corp. (AQSP) is focused upon investing in rapidly growing companies that make hemp-derived, cannabinoid-infused products such beverages, lotions, oils, dabs, cartridges, hemp cigarettes, tinctures, bath bombs, balms, body washes, and gummies. In February, 2020, AQSP acquired 100% of Warrender Enterprise Inc. d/b/a Lifted Made (formerly d/b/a Lifted Liquids) ( www.LiftedMade.com ), of Zion, Illinois. Lifted Made has a 50% membership interest in SmplyLifted LLC, which sells tobacco-free nicotine pouches under the brand name FR3SH ( www.GETFR3SH.com ). AQSP also owns 4.99% of CBD-infused beverage and products maker Ablis Holding Company ( www.AblisBev.com ), and of craft distillers Bendistillery Inc. d/b/a Crater Lake Spirits ( www.CraterLakeSpirits.com ) and Bend Spirits, Inc. ( www.Bendistillery.com ), all located in Bend, Oregon. Please read AQSP's filings with the U.S. SEC which fully describe our business and the Risk Factors associated therewith. Learn more by subscribing to our newsletters at www.LiftedMade.com and www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com .

CONTACTS:

Lifted Made

Attn: Nicholas S. Warrender, Founder and CEO

Phone: 224-577-8148

Email: ceo@LiftedMade.com

Website: www.LiftedMade.com

Acquired Sales Corp.

Attn: William C. “Jake” Jacobs, President and CFO

Phone: 847-400-7660

Email: JakeJacobs@AcquiredSalesCorp.com

Website: www.AcquiredSalesCorp.com

Five photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7089a4a6-8440-4b4c-bb8e-dbd68445588c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f75d796d-974d-4ff6-8412-d18f10722e5c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/435ffcb9-3701-4d9a-a668-6b94a492bd43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3585ee85-3e06-4a7b-9d0a-90c6b4b79f72

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c80ec7be-f4c9-4162-9ff8-bf31c34b2970