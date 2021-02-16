Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Trillion to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021

Trillion invites individual and institutional investors to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021.

The Emerging Growth Conference is premiering on February 17, 2021, this live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company’s CEO, Arthur Halleran in real time.

Please register here to ensure you can attend the conference and to receive any updates released.

Mr. Arthur Halleran, CEO will present the Company and answer questions on an open the floor for investors. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Halleran will do his best to get through all of the questions in the allotted time.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The virtual EmergingGrowth.com conference is a trusted resource for institutions, investors and information seekers, well known for presenting undervalued companies and bringing them to the awareness of the investment community. The Emerging Growth Conference will showcase 8 companies every other week where CEO’s will present to a range of audiences and answer questions.     

For further information:

Art Halleran: 1-250-996-4211
Corporate offices: 1-778-819-1585
e-mail: info@trillionenergy.com
Website: www.trillionenergy.com


