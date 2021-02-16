Emerging Growth Conference Scheduled for February 17, 2021 Niche Companies in Augmented Reality, Biotech, Cannabis and more in Attendance

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EmergingGrowth.com a leading independent small cap media portal with an extensive history of providing unparalleled content for the Emerging Growth markets and companies announces the launch of the Emerging Growth Conference.



The Emerging Growth Conference is being launched to showcase niche companies in specific sectors. It identifies companies with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

The schedule for February 17th is as follows: (All times are Eastern time)

11:00 – 11:30 AM Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) Evan Gappelberg, CEO presenting 11:30 – 12:00 PM CLS Holdings (OTCQB: CLSH) Andrew Glashow, President / COO presenting 12:00 – 12:30 PM Nightfood, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF) Sean Folkson, CEO presenting 12:30 – 1:00 PM Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) Larry Diamond, CEO presenting 1:00 – 1:30 PM Exxe Group (OTC Pink: AXXA) Dr. Eduard Nazmiev, Ph.D., CEO presenting 1:30 – 2:00 PM StrikeForce Technologies (OTC Pink: SFOR) Mark L. Kay, CEO / COO presenting 2:00 – 2:30 PM Trillion Energy (OTC Pink: TCFF) Arthur Halleran, President presenting 2:30 – 3:00 PM Better Life Pharma, Inc. (OTCQB: BETRF) Ahmad Doroudian, CEO presenting

About EmergingGrowth.com

Through its evolution, EmergingGrowth.com found a niche in identifying companies that can be overlooked by the markets. We look for strong management, innovation, strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth. Aside from being a trusted resource for the Emerging Growth info-seekers, we are well known for discovering undervalued companies and bringing them to the attention of the investment community. Through our parent Company, we also have the ability to facilitate road shows and virtual conferences to present your products and services to the most influential investment banks in the space.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner. The audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern time zone. Provided above is the current Emerging Growth Conference schedule for featured presentations. Each company’s presentations will be delivered by their executive management team. The Emerging Growth Conference focus and coverage includes a wide range of growth sectors and timely market themes, including, augmented reality, artificial intelligence, scientific, medical instruments and therapeutics, biotechnologies, cannabis, food & beverage, energy and more.

Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients. Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future. In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally.

The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with the offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

Contact: Emerging Growth Phone: 1-305-330-1985 Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com