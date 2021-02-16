Engineers and Geoscientists BC Named Top Employer in British Columbia

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Engineers and Geoscientists BC is proud to be named one of the top employers in the province by BC Top Employers. The annual competition recognizes the British Columbia employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work.



“At Engineers and Geoscientists BC, we’re committed to promoting high standards, open communication, and inclusivity,” said Ann English, P.Eng., FEC, FCSSE, Engineers and Geoscientists BC CEO and Registrar. “We do everything we can to support our employees so they can be at their best in delivering on our mandate of public protection. Investing in our employees not only creates a positive, progressive culture – it also makes us a stronger regulator for the people of British Columbia.”

The annual competition is organized by Mediacorp, and employers were evaluated using eight criteria: (1) physical workspace; (2) work atmosphere and social; (3) health, financial and family benefits; (4) vacation and time off; (5) employee communications; (6) performance management; (7) training and skills development; and (8) community involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offers the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Some of the benefits of working at Engineers and Geoscientists BC include a flexible environment and an emphasis on work-life balance, a competitive benefits package, and a diverse executive team that emphasizes open and transparent communications.

At Engineers and Geoscientists BC we’re focused on attracting the brightest talent to join us so that we can we work together to deliver on our most important job: protecting the public. For a list of current job opportunities, visit egbc.ca/careers.

About Engineers and Geoscientists BC

Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia is the regulatory and licensing body for the engineering and geoscience professions in BC. To protect the public, we maintain robust standards for entry to the professions, and comprehensive regulatory tools to support engineers and geoscientists in meeting professional and ethical obligations. If these standards are not met, we take action through our investigation and discipline processes.

