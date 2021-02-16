International Journal of Energy Management Publishes Dramatic GHG and Energy Reduction Results From SHARC Energy’s PIRANHA System

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Journal of Energy Management, an official publication of the Association of Energy Engineers (“AEE”), has published the results of SHARC International Systems Inc. (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) (“SHARC Energy” or the “Company”) recent success in dramatically eliminating GHG emissions by capturing the energy from wastewater that buildings normally flush down the drain and waste.



The journal, read by leaders globally in energy management, highlights the Incubatenergy Labs Challenge Demo results of a PIRANHA HC wastewater heat recovery system that was placed in a 60-unit residential building in 2020 in North Vancouver, Canada. The Electrical Power Research Institute (“EPRI”), Ameren Corporation, ConEdison, Tennessee Valley Authority and Southern California Edison collaborated with SHARC Energy on the project and independently assessed the findings and key results.

“There was almost 100% reduction in GHG emissions,” the journal-published article concludes. “The PIRANHA system enabled 60% savings in energy cost compared to the gas boiler…”

The conclusion: “The study results suggest that PIRANHA T10 HC should be part of future integrated strategic plans to reduce carbon emissions in all cities.”

The paper also states that PIRANHA easily met — and surpassed — the building’s hot-water and cooling demands while saving approximately $10,000 CDN in natural gas costs: “The system ran from 10 to 14 hours every day and could produce 100% of the hot water demanded by the building.”

Lynn Mueller, SHARC Energy’s CEO, and one of the paper’s authors, said the opportunity for a global network of energy engineers to read and assess the GHG and energy reductions from SHARC Energy’s unique wastewater energy technology represents a major achievement.

“We reduced GHG emissions in this one building by almost 100 per cent, and saved energy costs just by tapping into the wastewater we normally send down the drain,” said Mueller. “Our technology shows similar results in other buildings and district energy systems.”

He added: “Wastewater is a forgotten resource we have been wasting for too long. Publication of this paper proves without doubt that SHARC Energy has an affordable and practical system that can easily capture wastewater thermal energy — and help us combat climate change by reducing the use of fossil fuels for heating and cooling in buildings.”

SHARC Energy’s wastewater energy recovery systems are designed for global use. They are already operating or being installed in buildings, businesses and district energy systems in Denver, Seattle, Boulder, CO, Australia, the United Kingdom, as well as the Canadians cities of Vancouver, Richmond, Ottawa and Lake Louise, Alberta.

The PIRANHA is designed for use in new or retrofit projects in small-to-large commercial, institutional, multi-unit residential or light-industrial buildings and facilities. The SHARC system is for district energy projects and mid-to-large industrial buildings and facilities.

Download SHARC’s paper published in the AEE Journal

About SHARC Energy

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in energy recovery from the wastewater we send down the drain every day. SHARC Energy’s systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water production for commercial, residential and industrial buildings.

SHARC Energy is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA) and you can find out more on our SEDAR profile.

Learn more about SHARC: Website | Investor Page | LinkedIn | YouTube | PIRANHA

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lynn Mueller

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For investor inquiries, please contact:

Hanspaul Pannu

Chief Financial Officer

SHARC Energy

Telephone: (604) 475-7710 ext. 4

Email: hanspaul.pannu@sharcenergy.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Mike Tanyi

Director of Marketing and IT

SHARC Energy

Telephone: (250) 212-2122

Email: mike.tanyi@sharcenergy.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified using words such as “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “intend”, “should”, and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC Energy’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC Energy believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company’s expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ff66684-fba0-433d-9b39-a1d9ad244cb9



