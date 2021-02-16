XpresSpa Group and United Airlines Announce the Opening of a Second XpresCheck™ COVID-19 Testing Facility at Newark Liberty International Airport

/EIN News/ -- Located Pre-Security, Terminal C, Exclusively Used by United Airlines



Expansion Follows August 2020 Opening of XpresCheck location in Terminal B

NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced in collaboration with United Airlines, the opening of its second XpresCheck testing facility at Newark Liberty International Airport.

XpresCheck’s pop-up testing facility is located in the United Airlines’ Terminal C baggage claim area, pre-security. It will host four separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 300 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, said, "We are thrilled to be opening our second testing facility in Newark, bringing our total testing capacity at the airport to 800 tests per day. Additionally, we are pleased to be strengthening our existing relationship with United Airlines as we continue to expand COVID-19 testing services and the XpresCheck brand. We applaud United and their continued leadership in providing easy and accessible COVID-19 testing for their customers and employees.”

“Offering convenient and reliable testing solutions that help open borders, provide peace of mind and enable the safest possible journey is at the core of our commitment to customers and the communities worldwide we proudly serve,” said Mike Erbeck, Vice President of Newark Airport for United. “With the addition of this new XpresCheck location, United customers traveling through our Newark hub now have even greater access to testing options helping travelers meet the entry requirements at their final destination.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at eight locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Boston Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport (2), Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

About United Airlines

United's shared purpose is "Connecting People. Uniting the World." For more information, visit united.com, follow @United on Twitter and Instagram or connect on Facebook. The common stock of United's parent, United Airlines Holdings, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements This press release may contain "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. In particular, these statements include, without limitation, statements about our expectations relating to our new XpresCheck™ concept, being able to expand testing to other communicable diseases as well as administer vaccinations for the seasonal flu, our positioning to be part of the national rollout of various COVID-19 vaccinations as they become available, the degree to which our public testing model assists passengers meet testing requirements in select states and countries, our ability to identify and gain access to the latest and best COVID-19 testing methodologies and equipment, and our ability further expand our initial sites and our overall ability to manage the regulatory challenges associated with this business line. Forward-looking statements relating to expectations about future results or events are based upon information available to XpresSpa Group as of today's date and are not guarantees of the future performance of the company, and actual results may vary materially from the results and expectations discussed. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in XpresSpa Group’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, recent Current Reports on Form 8-K and other Securities and Exchange Commission filings. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning XpresSpa Group, or other matters and attributable to XpresSpa Group or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. XpresSpa Group does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof.

