Artelo Biosciences Announces Appointment of Andrew Yates, Ph.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

/EIN News/ -- LA JOLLA, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTL), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapeutics that modulate endogenous signaling pathways, including the endocannabinoid system, today announced the appointment of Andrew Yates, Ph.D, as Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Yates is an experienced senior pharmaceutical executive, having served most recently at AstraZeneca, in significant roles across a number of functional areas including development and commercial strategy, medical affairs, and business development. Notably, Dr. Yates has been extensively involved in the life-cycle management of key multi-billion-dollar products including CRESTOR®, FORXIGA®, and KEYTRUDA®. In this new role at Artelo, Dr. Yates will be responsible for advancing the Company’s research and development, oversee engagement with the Scientific Advisory Board, and serve as a key member of Artelo’s executive management team.



“We are extremely pleased to announce the appointment of Andy as our Chief Scientific Officer,” stated, Gregory Gorgas, Artelo’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “As a valuable member of our Scientific Advisory Board, he has made significant contributions to the growth of Artelo’s business including the clinical advancement of ART27.13 as a development candidate for cancer-related anorexia. Andy’s expertise in biopharmaceutical drug development combined with his entrepreneurial background is expected to be of significant value in supporting the clinical development of Artelo’s next-generation therapies in multiple areas, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation.”

Andrew Yates added, “It is an honour and privilege to join the Artelo team which has created and licensed a diverse portfolio of novel therapeutic candidates targeting the endocannabinoid system, one of the most promising fields in the industry. I look forward to progressing the clinical development of ART27.13 with the CAReS trial as well as leading research and expansion efforts with our other programs.”

Dr. Yates is a registered pharmacist in the UK who served more than a decade as a senior executive at AstraZeneca where he was responsible for strategic development of the cardiovascular and diabetes internal portfolio, including the acquisition of Bristol Myers Squib’s diabetes pipeline, and architecting the overall approach and expansion to novel technologies in areas such as gene therapy. He has an established and successful track record of partnership and collaborative agreements with academia, biotechnology and peer pharma companies. Dr. Yates received his Ph.D in cannabinoid medicinal chemistry from the University of Nottingham, UK.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics targeting endogenous signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is rapidly advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, PTSD, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, as amended, including those relating to the Company’s product development, clinical and regulatory timelines, market opportunity, competitive position, possible or assumed future results of operations, business strategies, potential growth opportunities and other statement that are predictive in nature. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include those set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our ability to raise additional capital in the future. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

