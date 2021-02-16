Cognetics EXCEL -- Super-Food for the Brain and Mind -- Now Available on OneLavi.com, a Popular Health and Wellness portal

Cognetics EXCEL is a Multi-Faceted Nootropic for Improved Mental Acuity

/EIN News/ -- PALM BEACH, FL, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognetics EXCEL, a nootropic that provides the brain the nourishment it needs to function optimally, is now available on OneLavi.com, a popular health and wellness website.

“We are excited that American consumers now will have the opportunity to buy Cognetics EXCEL on OneLavi.com,” said Matthew Denneny, managing director and founder of Cognetics Group based in London. “After our success in the UK, we decided to bring our super-food supplement for the brain to the United States.

“One Lavi, which is dedicated to the health and wellness of its consumers, is a perfect fit for Cognetics EXCEL,” he added.

Cognetics EXCEL brain supplement is for anyone dealing with lack of focus or motivation, brain fog, poor memory, and decreased productivity.

“Workers, parents, and students often need help focusing,” Denneny said. “Cognetics EXCEL, which has nine powerful natural ingredients, is the ideal nootropic to help them when they are looking for a mental boost. Cognetics EXCEL can help enhance your focus, increase productivity and improve memory.

Here is what Diane, a Cognetics EXCEL customer, recently said: “Definitely felt a difference, clarity, focus, energy … within a couple of days of taking [Cognetics EXCEL]. It’s become my morning go-to supplement prior to my bulletproof coffee.”

Denneny said it’s great to hear from consumers who have benefited from Cognetics EXCEL.

“Just like you take vitamins for your body, your brain also needs nutrition. Cognetics EXCEL is nourishment for the brain,” he added. “Our supplement will help your brain perform optimally when you are under stress from exams, work, and daily strife.”

The Cognetics Group believes in full transparency with its consumers, which is why it lists all of Cognetics EXCEL’s ingredients on the supplement’s label. The formula includes nine powerful and effective natural ingredients, such as Lion’s Mane Mushroom, Choline Bitartrate, N-Acetyl Carnitine, Tyrosine, Theanine, Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba Extract, Huperzine A, and Rhodiola Rosea.

As a company, Denneny said the Cognetics Group donates $1 from every purchase to non-profit organizations that help people struggling with mental health conditions.

“At Cognetics Group, our aim is to provide the most holistic approach to a healthy mind,” Denneny said.

To purchase, visit OneLavi.com.

Attachments

Robert Grant Cognetics Group LTD 561-421-3045 pr@nutrapr.com