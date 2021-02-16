PeerLogix 'OTT Moneyball' Approach to Streaming Content Acquisition Featured in Industry Report

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, NY, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – PeerLogix, Inc. (OTCQB: LOGX) the recognized leader in the global OTT data-as-a-service space, is proud to announce that its unique approach to streaming content acquisition, has been featured in a deep-dive industry report by TV[R]EV entitled Playing OTT Moneyball: A Data-Driven Content Acquisition Strategy for Streaming Platforms.

The TV[R]EV report compares PeerLogix’s process of defining unique correlative streaming viewership metrics to identify ‘hidden gem’ movie and TV titles that will cost efficiently drive platform subscriptions and retention, to the approach engaged by Oakland A’s manager, Billy Bean, in identifying ‘under the radar’ baseball players that would efficiently contribute to team wins for the team in the early 2000s. Bean’s development of brand-new metrics by which players should be judged, that focused on value to the team rather than individual performance, came to be known as ‘Moneyball’ and inspired both the book and movie of that name.

The report quotes PeerLogix Founder and CEO, William Gorfein, explaining the realization that pushed the company to add helping streaming platforms improve their content acquisition strategies to its previous productizations of digital advertising audience building and offering hedge funds insights into the streaming space, is quoted as saying, “Too often, platforms were looking at TV shows, for example, based solely on how high their ratings had been when they first aired on TV or how they performed in syndication. That led to everyone bidding for the same shows since everyone was looking at the same metrics. Our hunch was that there were many movies and series out there that could do a better job of creating the results the platforms wanted—obtaining and retaining subscribers—for a lot less money.”

While Gorfein explains that there are no limitations on how the company can construct correlations and define new metrics by which movies and shows can be analyzed in the content acquisition process, here are a few examples of ‘the new metrics’ they can help platforms study, as mentioned in the TV[R]EV report:

Niche Attractors are titles that outperform within a specific genre’s audience when compared to their performance across the general population of titles.

Churn Reducers are titles (usually series) with the highest ratios of “rewatches” from the same household over time, indicating frequent consumption of episodes.

International Out-performers titles that perform better in overseas markets than they do in the US.

Binge Factor is the quotient by which the viewing of one episode of a show leads directly to a second, third and so forth.

Ratchets are shows that can be counted on to drive viewers up the monetization funnel, grabbing a subscriber’s attention when offered as a teaser in a free model, with additional episodes available only in a paid model.

High Correlation Hidden Gems are lower profile, and therefore more cost effectively acquired, titles that have the highest co-viewed correlations with higher profile ‘subscription driver’ titles.

Summing up the value of this data-driven take on content analysis and acquisition, the report explains, “Peerlogix’s ‘Moneyball’ approach to content acquisition uses data to identify valuable yet undervalued properties that can help programmers achieve their goals and grow their business. It’s a unique approach that makes as much sense in the streaming universe as it did in the data-heavy baseball universe and can be adjusted to meet each programmer’s unique needs.”

The free OTT industry report can be downloaded HERE.

ABOUT PEERLOGIX

PeerLogix (OTCQB: LOGX) is the recognized leader in the global OTT data-as-a-service space. The company tracks viewership data of more than 50,000 premium TV shows and movies across more than 180 million households as streamed from virtually every open-source OTT network, globally. This data can be leveraged to create actionable insights for advertisers, content creators, OTT platforms and strategic investors.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain of the statements contained in this herein include future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or financial condition or state other "forward-looking" information. The information contained in this includes some statements that are not purely historical and contain "forward-looking statements," as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's and its management's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's financial condition and results of operations. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "may," "should," "could," "will," "plan," "future," "continue," and other expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and trends and that do not relate to historical matters identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations or forecasts of future events, can be affected by inaccurate assumptions, and are subject to various business risks and known and unknown uncertainties, a number of which are beyond the control of management. Therefore, the actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in PeerLogix forward-looking statements.

David Shay

Chief Marketing Officer

646-770-3746

dshay@peerlogix.com